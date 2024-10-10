Trending topics:
What happens if the Detroit Tigers lose Game 4 vs the Cleveland Guardians in the ALDS today?

The Detroit Tigers beat the Cleveland Guardians and took the lead in the American League Division Series in the 2024 MLB Playoffs.

Tarik Skubal #29 of the Detroit Tigers walks off the field after the second inning against the Houston Astros during Game One of the Wild Card Series at Minute Maid Park on October 01, 2024 in Houston, Texas.
By Alexander Rosquez

In a thrilling game at Comerica Park, the Detroit Tigers cruised to a commanding 3-0 victory over the Cleveland Guardians in Game 3 of the American League Division Series. This win puts the Tigers just one step away from advancing to the MLB Championship Series.

Manager A.J. Hinch‘s bullpen strategy proved successful, as Detroit’s relievers limited the Cleveland Guardians to just six hits. The Tigers’ offense, though not explosive, managed to produce the necessary runs to secure the victory. Key plays like Matt Vierling‘s catch in the seventh inning were instrumental in preserving the lead.

Detroit’s fans were electrified with every play and celebrated their team’s victory with euphoria. After a decade-long absence from the MLB postseason, the Tigers have shown that they are back and ready to compete with the best.

What happens if the Tigers lose to the Guardians?

If the Tigers lose Game 4 of the Division Series, the series will be tied at two wins apiece, and a decisive Game 5 will be played in Cleveland. This would extend the series, giving both teams one more chance to advance to the next round.

What happens if the Tigers beat the Guardians?

If the Tigers win Game 4 of the Division Series, they will advance directly to the American League Championship Series. This would be a historic achievement for the franchise, marking the Tigers’ return to such an advanced stage of the MLB playoffs after several years of absence.

alexander rosquez
Alexander Rosquez

Alexander Rosquez is a bilingual sports writer fluent in English and Spanish, who joined Bolavip in June 2024. With a degree in Social Communication and a specialization in sports, Alexander brings over 15 years of media experience. He completed his academic studies in Zulia, Venezuela. Throughout his career, Alexander has covered a wide range of sports events, including soccer, MLB, and NBA. His expertise lies in real-time coverage of competitions across various globally relevant sports leagues. Prior to joining Bolavip, Alexander gained extensive experience in MLB and soccer coverage for both national and international media outlets. His discipline in sports event coverage and meticulous attention to detail make him a valuable asset to the Bolavip team. Alexander’s passion for sports and his clear, precise communication style set him apart as a standout writer in the sports arena.

