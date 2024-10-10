What happens if the Detroit Tigers lose Game 4 vs the Cleveland Guardians in the ALDS today?

The Detroit Tigers beat the Cleveland Guardians and took the lead in the American League Division Series in the 2024 MLB Playoffs.

In a thrilling game at Comerica Park, the Detroit Tigers cruised to a commanding 3-0 victory over the Cleveland Guardians in Game 3 of the American League Division Series. This win puts the Tigers just one step away from advancing to the MLB Championship Series.

Manager A.J. Hinch‘s bullpen strategy proved successful, as Detroit’s relievers limited the Cleveland Guardians to just six hits. The Tigers’ offense, though not explosive, managed to produce the necessary runs to secure the victory. Key plays like Matt Vierling‘s catch in the seventh inning were instrumental in preserving the lead.

Detroit’s fans were electrified with every play and celebrated their team’s victory with euphoria. After a decade-long absence from the MLB postseason, the Tigers have shown that they are back and ready to compete with the best.

What happens if the Tigers lose to the Guardians?

If the Tigers lose Game 4 of the Division Series, the series will be tied at two wins apiece, and a decisive Game 5 will be played in Cleveland. This would extend the series, giving both teams one more chance to advance to the next round.

Manager A.J. Hinch #14 of the Detroit Tigers removes pitcher Brant Hurter #48 of the Detroit Tigers in the in the fifth inning against the Cleveland Guardians during Game Three of the Division Series at Comerica Park on October 09, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

What happens if the Tigers beat the Guardians?

If the Tigers win Game 4 of the Division Series, they will advance directly to the American League Championship Series. This would be a historic achievement for the franchise, marking the Tigers’ return to such an advanced stage of the MLB playoffs after several years of absence.

