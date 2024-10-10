What happens if the New York Yankees lose Game 4 vs the Kansas City Royals in the ALDS today?

The fate of the New York Yankees and Kansas City Royals could be determined in Game 4 of the American League Division Series in the 2024 MLB Playoffs.

The New York Yankeessecured a crucial 3-2 victory over the Kansas City Royals in Game 3 of the American League Division Series at Kauffman Stadium. A home run by Giancarlo Stanton in the eighth inning proved to be the decisive blow that tipped the scales in favor of the Yankees in these 2024 MLB Playoffs.

The Yankees’ win keeps the series alive, forcing the Kansas City Royals to seek elimination in Game 4. Despite having several opportunities in the early innings, the Yankees were unable to capitalize due to the excellent performances by the Royals’ pitchers.

However, the Yankees’ patience and perseverance finally paid off in the eighth inning when Stanton hit a solo homer that put his team ahead on the scoreboard. The Yankees’ bullpen did a solid job of preserving the lead and securing the win.

What happens if the Yankees lose to the Royals?

If the Yankees lose Game 4 of the Division Series, the series will be tied at two wins apiece, setting up a decisive fifth game. Meanwhile, the Royals would have a chance to eliminate the Yankees and advance to the American League Championship Series.

What happens if the Yankees beat the Royals?

If the Yankees win Game 4 of the Division Series, they will advance to the American League Championship Series. This would be great news for Yankees fans, as it brings them one step closer to reaching the World Series. The Royals, on the other hand, would be eliminated from the postseason and will have to wait until next year to try and return to the MLB playoffs.

