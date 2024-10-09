MLB News: Shohei Ohtani delivers stark reality check on Dodgers' NLDS situation

Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani is clear about the miracle his team needs in the 2024 MLB Playoffs against the San Diego Padres in the NLDS.

Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani was determined after the team’s Game 3 loss to the San Diego Padres in the National League Division Series. Despite the complicated situation, Ohtani emphasized that the goal now is to win two consecutive games to stay alive in the 2024 MLB Playoffs.

The Dodgers have had a rough season and are currently facing a critical moment. The loss to the Padres puts them on the brink of elimination, and the pressure to win the next two games is enormous.

Shohei Ohtani has faced challenges in the Division Series, particularly regarding his hitting. Despite his talent and ability, Ohtani has struggled to find his offensive rhythm and has had difficulty getting hits.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“What’s done is done now, so at this point, it’s very simple,” Ohtani told SportsNet LA when asked after the game how “devastating” it feels for his team to be on the verge of an early vacation. “It’s to win two games,” he added.

Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Dodgers strikes out in the eighth inning against the San Diego Padres during Game Three of the Division Series at Petco Park. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Advertisement

The Dodgers’ challenge in the NLDS

The Los Angeles Dodgers will need to perform at an exceptional level in the next two games to come back in the series. The offense must produce runs, and the defense needs to be solid to avoid mistakes that could cost them the game.

Advertisement

see also MLB News: Dodgers' Dave Roberts makes a clear statement on Manny Machado's incident in NLDS

The team will face a tough challenge, but it’s not out of the question. With talented players and the determination to win, the Dodgers can pull off a historic comeback and advance to the MLB Championship Series.