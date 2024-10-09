Trending topics:
MLB

MLB News: Shohei Ohtani delivers stark reality check on Dodgers' NLDS situation

Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani is clear about the miracle his team needs in the 2024 MLB Playoffs against the San Diego Padres in the NLDS.

Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Dodgers walks back to the dugout after striking out in the eighth inning against the San Diego Padres during Game Three of the Division Series at Petco Park on October 08, 2024 in San Diego, California.
© Photo by Harry How/Getty ImagesShohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Dodgers walks back to the dugout after striking out in the eighth inning against the San Diego Padres during Game Three of the Division Series at Petco Park on October 08, 2024 in San Diego, California.

By Alexander Rosquez

Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani was determined after the team’s Game 3 loss to the San Diego Padres in the National League Division Series. Despite the complicated situation, Ohtani emphasized that the goal now is to win two consecutive games to stay alive in the 2024 MLB Playoffs.

The Dodgers have had a rough season and are currently facing a critical moment. The loss to the Padres puts them on the brink of elimination, and the pressure to win the next two games is enormous.

Shohei Ohtani has faced challenges in the Division Series, particularly regarding his hitting. Despite his talent and ability, Ohtani has struggled to find his offensive rhythm and has had difficulty getting hits.

Advertisement

What’s done is done now, so at this point, it’s very simple,” Ohtani told SportsNet LA when asked after the game how “devastating” it feels for his team to be on the verge of an early vacation. “It’s to win two games,” he added.

Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Dodgers strikes out in the eighth inning against the San Diego Padres during Game Three of the Division Series at Petco Park. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Dodgers strikes out in the eighth inning against the San Diego Padres during Game Three of the Division Series at Petco Park. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Advertisement

The Dodgers’ challenge in the NLDS

The Los Angeles Dodgers will need to perform at an exceptional level in the next two games to come back in the series. The offense must produce runs, and the defense needs to be solid to avoid mistakes that could cost them the game.

MLB News: Dodgers&#039; Dave Roberts makes a clear statement on Manny Machado&#039;s incident in NLDS

see also

MLB News: Dodgers' Dave Roberts makes a clear statement on Manny Machado's incident in NLDS

The team will face a tough challenge, but it’s not out of the question. With talented players and the determination to win, the Dodgers can pull off a historic comeback and advance to the MLB Championship Series.

Advertisement
alexander rosquez
Alexander Rosquez

Alexander Rosquez is a bilingual sports writer fluent in English and Spanish, who joined Bolavip in June 2024. With a degree in Social Communication and a specialization in sports, Alexander brings over 15 years of media experience. He completed his academic studies in Zulia, Venezuela. Throughout his career, Alexander has covered a wide range of sports events, including soccer, MLB, and NBA. His expertise lies in real-time coverage of competitions across various globally relevant sports leagues. Prior to joining Bolavip, Alexander gained extensive experience in MLB and soccer coverage for both national and international media outlets. His discipline in sports event coverage and meticulous attention to detail make him a valuable asset to the Bolavip team. Alexander’s passion for sports and his clear, precise communication style set him apart as a standout writer in the sports arena.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

MLB News: Freddie Freeman leaves an update on his injury for the Dodgers fans ahead of Game 4
MLB

MLB News: Freddie Freeman leaves an update on his injury for the Dodgers fans ahead of Game 4

NFL News: Patriots' Drake Maye makes something clear about his debut as starting QB against the Texans
NFL

NFL News: Patriots' Drake Maye makes something clear about his debut as starting QB against the Texans

NFL News: Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes may have found a new weapon for Chiefs after key injuries
NFL

NFL News: Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes may have found a new weapon for Chiefs after key injuries

NFL News: C.J. Stroud and Houston Texans lose star player with big injury
NFL

NFL News: C.J. Stroud and Houston Texans lose star player with big injury

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo