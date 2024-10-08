Trending topics:
MLB News: Yankees' Aaron Boone reveals unexpected truth about Judge's underwhelming performance in ALDS

The New York Yankees suffered a loss to the Kansas City Royals in the MLB playoffs, and all eyes have turned to their star, Aaron Judge, as the manager delivers a clear message about his performance.

Manager Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees looks on during batting practice prior to Game Two of the Division Series against the Kansas City Royals at Yankee Stadium on October 07, 2024 in New York City.
© Photo by Elsa/Getty ImagesManager Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees looks on during batting practice prior to Game Two of the Division Series against the Kansas City Royals at Yankee Stadium on October 07, 2024 in New York City.

By Alexander Rosquez

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone has come to the defense of their star player, Aaron Judge, following the team’s disappointing Game 2 loss to the Kansas City Royals.

Despite his impressive regular season, Judge has faced criticism for his playoff performance. However, Aaron Boone has defended his player and revealed an important truth.

“I mean, baseball — it’s hitting. He got a base hit and a walk in a game,” Yankees skipper Aaron Boone said of Judge during his postgame press conference. “I get it, but hitting is hard. You’re not going to hold him down long.”

“He’s been on base three times in the first two games,” Boone continued. “It’s not that easy. It’s baseball. Hitting is a game of failure. He’s going to get more opportunities, and I’ll continue to place my bets on him.”

Yankees must improve as a team for ALDS Game 3

The Yankees’ loss can’t be blamed solely on Aaron Judge. Other players also struggled offensively, and the team made defensive errors that contributed to the final result.

Pitcher Carlos Rodón had an inconsistent start, allowing four runs in four innings. The Yankees’ offense couldn’t generate enough opportunities and ended up losing by a two-run margin.

What’s next for the Yankees in the ALDS vs Royals?

The series now moves to Kansas City for Games 3 and 4. The Yankees will have a chance to take the lead in this tied 1-1 series. The Yankees’ loss on Monday has put their chances of returning to the Bronx for the ALDS in jeopardy.

Alexander Rosquez

Alexander Rosquez is a bilingual sports writer fluent in English and Spanish, who joined Bolavip in June 2024. With a degree in Social Communication and a specialization in sports, Alexander brings over 15 years of media experience. He completed his academic studies in Zulia, Venezuela. Throughout his career, Alexander has covered a wide range of sports events, including soccer, MLB, and NBA. His expertise lies in real-time coverage of competitions across various globally relevant sports leagues. Prior to joining Bolavip, Alexander gained extensive experience in MLB and soccer coverage for both national and international media outlets. His discipline in sports event coverage and meticulous attention to detail make him a valuable asset to the Bolavip team. Alexander’s passion for sports and his clear, precise communication style set him apart as a standout writer in the sports arena.

