MLB News: Yankees' Aaron Boone reveals unexpected truth about Judge's underwhelming performance in ALDS

The New York Yankees suffered a loss to the Kansas City Royals in the MLB playoffs, and all eyes have turned to their star, Aaron Judge, as the manager delivers a clear message about his performance.

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone has come to the defense of their star player, Aaron Judge, following the team’s disappointing Game 2 loss to the Kansas City Royals.

Despite his impressive regular season, Judge has faced criticism for his playoff performance. However, Aaron Boone has defended his player and revealed an important truth.

“I mean, baseball — it’s hitting. He got a base hit and a walk in a game,” Yankees skipper Aaron Boone said of Judge during his postgame press conference. “I get it, but hitting is hard. You’re not going to hold him down long.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

“He’s been on base three times in the first two games,” Boone continued. “It’s not that easy. It’s baseball. Hitting is a game of failure. He’s going to get more opportunities, and I’ll continue to place my bets on him.”

Advertisement

Yankees must improve as a team for ALDS Game 3

The Yankees’ loss can’t be blamed solely on Aaron Judge. Other players also struggled offensively, and the team made defensive errors that contributed to the final result.

Advertisement

see also MLB News: Yankees GM Brian Cashman issues stern warning ahead of showdown against Royals

Pitcher Carlos Rodón had an inconsistent start, allowing four runs in four innings. The Yankees’ offense couldn’t generate enough opportunities and ended up losing by a two-run margin.

Advertisement

What’s next for the Yankees in the ALDS vs Royals?

The series now moves to Kansas City for Games 3 and 4. The Yankees will have a chance to take the lead in this tied 1-1 series. The Yankees’ loss on Monday has put their chances of returning to the Bronx for the ALDS in jeopardy.