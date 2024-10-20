What happens if the New York Mets lose Game 6 vs the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLCS today?

A pivotal match is on the horizon for the New York Mets as they prepare to face the Los Angeles Dodgers in a decisive game in the MLB National League Championship Series (NLCS)

A crucial match between the New York Mets and the Los Angeles Dodgers is set for this Sunday, and it could define the Mets’ quest to return to the MLB World Series after a nine-year absence.

Following the Dodgers‘ victory in Game 5, the Mets find themselves in a challenging position as the series nears its conclusion this weekend with Game 6 ahead.

Despite this, the Mets are motivated after their commanding 12-6 win on Friday, where standout performances from Francisco Lindor, Jesse Winker, and Pete Alonso helped keep their World Series hopes alive.

Advertisement

Advertisement

What happens if the Mets lose to the Dodgers?

With a 3-2 lead in the series, the Dodgers are just one win away from clinching their spot in the World Series. A victory on Sunday would send them through, leaving the Mets with no more opportunities. The stakes are high for New York, and they must secure a win to extend the series to a decisive Game 7.

Jesse Winker #3 of the New York Mets hits a single against /la40in the eighth inning during Game Five of the National League Championship Series at Citi Field on October 18, 2024 in New York City.

Advertisement

Dodgers fans are expected to bring immense energy to their home stadium, hoping to see their team advance and set up a potential showdown with the New York Yankees in the World Series.

Advertisement

see also MLB News: Dodgers manager Dave Roberts shares thoughts on NLCS battle vs. Mets

What happens if the Mets win?

If the Mets can pull off a win in Los Angeles, they will force a Game 7, where everything will be on the line. With both teams fighting for their spot in the MLB World Series, it would set up an epic finale to the NLCS and give the Mets one final chance to complete their comeback.

Advertisement

The Mets must give it their all to keep their dream alive, as this game will determine whether their World Series hopes continue to face the Yankees or come to an end.