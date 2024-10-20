Trending topics:
MLB

What happens if the New York Mets lose Game 6 vs the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLCS today?

A pivotal match is on the horizon for the New York Mets as they prepare to face the Los Angeles Dodgers in a decisive game in the MLB National League Championship Series (NLCS)

Edwin Diaz #39 of the New York Mets throws a pitch in the ninth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers during Game Five of the National League Championship Series at Citi Field on October 18, 2024 in New York City.
© Sarah Stier/Getty ImagesEdwin Diaz #39 of the New York Mets throws a pitch in the ninth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers during Game Five of the National League Championship Series at Citi Field on October 18, 2024 in New York City.

By Santiago Tovar

A crucial match between the New York Mets and the Los Angeles Dodgers is set for this Sunday, and it could define the Mets’ quest to return to the MLB World Series after a nine-year absence.

Following the Dodgers‘ victory in Game 5, the Mets find themselves in a challenging position as the series nears its conclusion this weekend with Game 6 ahead.

Despite this, the Mets are motivated after their commanding 12-6 win on Friday, where standout performances from Francisco Lindor, Jesse Winker, and Pete Alonso helped keep their World Series hopes alive.

Advertisement

What happens if the Mets lose to the Dodgers?

With a 3-2 lead in the series, the Dodgers are just one win away from clinching their spot in the World Series. A victory on Sunday would send them through, leaving the Mets with no more opportunities. The stakes are high for New York, and they must secure a win to extend the series to a decisive Game 7.

Jesse Winker hitting

Jesse Winker #3 of the New York Mets hits a single against /la40in the eighth inning during Game Five of the National League Championship Series at Citi Field on October 18, 2024 in New York City.

Advertisement

Dodgers fans are expected to bring immense energy to their home stadium, hoping to see their team advance and set up a potential showdown with the New York Yankees in the World Series.

MLB News: Dodgers manager Dave Roberts shares thoughts on NLCS battle vs. Mets

see also

MLB News: Dodgers manager Dave Roberts shares thoughts on NLCS battle vs. Mets

What happens if the Mets win?

If the Mets can pull off a win in Los Angeles, they will force a Game 7, where everything will be on the line. With both teams fighting for their spot in the MLB World Series, it would set up an epic finale to the NLCS and give the Mets one final chance to complete their comeback.

Advertisement

The Mets must give it their all to keep their dream alive, as this game will determine whether their World Series hopes continue to face the Yankees or come to an end.

santiago tovar
Santiago Tovar

Santiago Tovar is a bilingual sports journalist, proficient in both English and Spanish, with additional fluency in French. He joined Bolavip US in 2024, bringing over seven years of experience in covering a wide range of sports, including soccer, NFL, NBA, tennis, and Formula 1. A graduate of Universidad Externado in Colombia with a degree in Social Communication — Journalism, Santiago has provided real-time coverage of major events like the 2021 Women's Copa America, Copa Libertadores, Copa Sudamericana, and the Davis Cup qualifiers. Previously, he worked at Kienyke.com and Redmas.com.co, where he developed strategies to highlight key sports moments across websites and social media platforms.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

Barcelona vs Sevilla: Where and how to watch Live 2024/2025 La Liga Matchday 10
Soccer

Barcelona vs Sevilla: Where and how to watch Live 2024/2025 La Liga Matchday 10

Roma vs Inter: Where and how to watch live 2024/2025 Serie A Matchday 8
Soccer

Roma vs Inter: Where and how to watch live 2024/2025 Serie A Matchday 8

MLB News: Yankees star Giancarlo Stanton shares his feelings on being named ALCS MVP
MLB

MLB News: Yankees star Giancarlo Stanton shares his feelings on being named ALCS MVP

NCAAF News: Longhorns HC Sarkisian clarifies situation on Ewers, Manning as starting QB next game
College Football

NCAAF News: Longhorns HC Sarkisian clarifies situation on Ewers, Manning as starting QB next game

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo