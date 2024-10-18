Olivia Culpo, wife of Christian McCaffrey, has shared a major update on the San Francisco 49ers running back with a four-word statement about his health.

Everyone is wondering when Christian McCaffrey will return. Now, Olivia Culpo, his wife, has shared a significant four-word update about his health, potentially hinting at the running back’s return to the San Francisco 49ers.

Injuries have hit the 49ers hard this year. The NFC West club has lost several key players due to health issues, with Christian McCaffrey being the most notable absence so far.

The star running back has yet to play in the 2024 NFL season. Initially, he sustained a calf injury, but it was later revealed that he’s struggling with Achilles tendinitis in both legs.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Olivia Culpo shares major update on Christian McCaffrey’s health

The 49ers greatly miss Christian McCaffrey on the field. The team has had a rough season, and his absence has played a crucial role in their struggles this year.

see also NFL News: Patrick Mahomes makes big admission ahead of Super Bowl rematch between Chiefs and 49ers

At the end of the 2023 season, McCaffrey suffered a calf injury that sidelined him for a few games. During the offseason, the issue persisted, but it soon worsened significantly.

Advertisement

After extensive tests, it was revealed that Christian McCaffrey had Achilles tendinitis in both legs. This is a serious concern, as a torn tendon would require surgery and end his season.

Advertisement

However, McCaffrey seems to have been following proper rehabilitation instructions. Achilles tendinitis is treatable, and according to his wife Olivia Culpo, he is now ready to return.

Advertisement

Christian McCaffrey has not played this year due to several injuries.

On Instagram, the model shared a video of Christian McCaffrey in a pool with a four-word caption about his recovery. “Flipper boy is back,” Culpo wrote, hinting at the potential return of the running back in the upcoming days.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When will Christian McCaffrey return for the 49ers?

Recent reports suggest that Christian McCaffrey is hoping to be activated in the coming days. While he was eager to play against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 7, the 49ers are being cautious.

see also NFL News: 49ers HC Kyle Shanahan makes something clear about Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes' level

It seems more likely that McCaffrey could return in Week 8 when San Francisco faces the Dallas Cowboys. However, he may have limited playtime to avoid overburdening him in his first game back.

Advertisement

SurveyWill the 49ers win the NFC West this year? Will the 49ers win the NFC West this year? ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE