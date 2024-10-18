Trending topics:
NFL

NFL News: Christian McCaffrey's wife shares four-word update on the 49ers running back

Olivia Culpo, wife of Christian McCaffrey, has shared a major update on the San Francisco 49ers running back with a four-word statement about his health.

Christian McCaffrey, star running back of the San Francisco 49ers
© IMAGO / Icon SportswireChristian McCaffrey, star running back of the San Francisco 49ers

By Fernando Franco Puga

Everyone is wondering when Christian McCaffrey will return. Now, Olivia Culpo, his wife, has shared a significant four-word update about his health, potentially hinting at the running back’s return to the San Francisco 49ers.

Injuries have hit the 49ers hard this year. The NFC West club has lost several key players due to health issues, with Christian McCaffrey being the most notable absence so far.

The star running back has yet to play in the 2024 NFL season. Initially, he sustained a calf injury, but it was later revealed that he’s struggling with Achilles tendinitis in both legs.

Advertisement

Olivia Culpo shares major update on Christian McCaffrey’s health

The 49ers greatly miss Christian McCaffrey on the field. The team has had a rough season, and his absence has played a crucial role in their struggles this year.

NFL News: Patrick Mahomes makes big admission ahead of Super Bowl rematch between Chiefs and 49ers

see also

NFL News: Patrick Mahomes makes big admission ahead of Super Bowl rematch between Chiefs and 49ers

At the end of the 2023 season, McCaffrey suffered a calf injury that sidelined him for a few games. During the offseason, the issue persisted, but it soon worsened significantly.

Advertisement

After extensive tests, it was revealed that Christian McCaffrey had Achilles tendinitis in both legs. This is a serious concern, as a torn tendon would require surgery and end his season.

However, McCaffrey seems to have been following proper rehabilitation instructions. Achilles tendinitis is treatable, and according to his wife Olivia Culpo, he is now ready to return.

Advertisement
Christian McCaffrey has not played this year due to several injuries.

Christian McCaffrey has not played this year due to several injuries.

On Instagram, the model shared a video of Christian McCaffrey in a pool with a four-word caption about his recovery. “Flipper boy is back,” Culpo wrote, hinting at the potential return of the running back in the upcoming days.

Advertisement

When will Christian McCaffrey return for the 49ers?

Recent reports suggest that Christian McCaffrey is hoping to be activated in the coming days. While he was eager to play against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 7, the 49ers are being cautious.

NFL News: 49ers HC Kyle Shanahan makes something clear about Chiefs&#039; Patrick Mahomes&#039; level

see also

NFL News: 49ers HC Kyle Shanahan makes something clear about Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes' level

It seems more likely that McCaffrey could return in Week 8 when San Francisco faces the Dallas Cowboys. However, he may have limited playtime to avoid overburdening him in his first game back.

Advertisement

Survey

Will the 49ers win the NFC West this year?

ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE

fernando franco puga
Fernando Franco Puga

Fernando Franco is an accomplished writer and sports journalist specializing in soccer, NFL, MLB, and MMA. Since joining Bolavip US in 2022, he has significantly broadened his sports journalism repertoire, offering deep insights and coverage. Fernando's writing career began in 2013, and over the years, he has made notable contributions to leading sports media outlets, including Sopitas.com, Diario AS USA, and Goal. His articles are well-regarded for their depth and analytical approach. Fernando earned his degree in Communication from the prestigious Autonomous National University of Mexico (UNAM), equipping him with a robust foundation in media studies.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

Chiefs' DC make shocking admission about 49ers QB Brock Purdy
NFL

Chiefs' DC make shocking admission about 49ers QB Brock Purdy

Argentina legend Gabriel Batistuta picks the greatest player in soccer history
NBA

Argentina legend Gabriel Batistuta picks the greatest player in soccer history

Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing today for Al Nassr vs Al Shabab in 2024-25 Saudi Pro League?
Soccer

Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing today for Al Nassr vs Al Shabab in 2024-25 Saudi Pro League?

NFL News: Steelers' Russell Wilson gets real on his form amid starting dispute with Justin Fields
NFL

NFL News: Steelers' Russell Wilson gets real on his form amid starting dispute with Justin Fields

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo