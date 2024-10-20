NCAAF News: Matt Rhule makes major admission after Nebraska’s blowout loss to Indiana

Matt Rhule and Nebraska were forced to face a crushing defeat in Week 8 of the 2024 NCAAF season, losing 56-7 to the Indiana. Although the game was on the road, it was no less painful. After the blowout, the Cornhuskers’ head coach made a surprising admission and even apologized to the fans.

In his post-game press conference, Matt Rhule admitted that he didn’t see the big outcome coming, much less losing by nearly 50 points against Indiana Hoosiers on the road.

“I’ll be honest with you guys—I didn’t see this coming. I thought we were going to play great,” Rhule said. He believed his team could have performed much better, but they managed just one touchdown in the second quarter.

Nebraska entered this game with two consecutive wins, including a 14-7 victory over Rutgers the previous week, marking their second winning streak of the season after a loss to Illinois.

Rhule’s Apology to Nebraska Fans

One of the key moments in the press conference was when Rhule personally apologized to Nebraska fans, particularly those who traveled and spent money to witness the team’s tough loss.

“It’s a bad loss, and again, I apologize for that loss,” Rhule said. “I apologize to people that spent their time and money to come watch that. But again, I’m not embarrassed of our guys. I’m proud of our guys. I know the sacrifices they put in and sacrifices they make. They’ll do it again this week.”