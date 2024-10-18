NCAAF News: Deion Sanders unexpectedly reveals which NFL team he wants his son Shedeur to play for

Deion Sanders was encouraged to reveal which NFL team he would like to see his son Shedeur, one of the stars of the NCAAF, play for.

Shedeur Sanders is clearly one of the most important figures in the NCAAF and it won’t be a surprise to see him shine in the NFL next season. His father and coach at the Colorado Buffaloes, Deion Sanders, looked ahead to the future and confessed which destination he would like to see his son join in the upcoming draft.

Surprisingly, Deion did not choose the Atlanta Falcons, where he began his journey as a star in the league. Sanders was the fifth overall pick in the first round of the 1989 draft. However, he did name an unexpected and possible franchise for Shedeur’s future.

The team Sanders revealed as the preferred destination for his son in the 2025 NFL Draft is none other than the Miami Dolphins. The Buffaloes head coach mentioned this while speaking on The NightCap Show. His main argument is the uncertain career situation of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa following his concussion, which could open the door for a Shedeur appearance with that franchise.

It’s important to think about the future, but the truth is that in the present, the Colorado program’s NCAA season is in jeopardy as they find themselves out of the Big 12 qualifying spots. Deion’s team is 4-2 (2-1 Big 12) and trails the BYU Cougars and Iowa State Cyclones, who are both 6-0 (3-0 Big 12).

Shedeur Sanders #2 and head coach Deion Sanders of the Colorado Buffaloes walk the sidelines prior to the game against the Kansas State Wildcats at Folsom Field on October 12, 2024 in Boulder, Colorado.

Deion Sanders’ doubtful continuity as Buffs head coach

The Buffaloes have already matched last year’s win total, thanks in large part to Deion’s contributions as head coach, but also to the elite play of Shedeur and Travis Hunter, the team’s two stars who are likely to be in the NFL next year.

While Deion said his goal is to stay with the program as long as management deems necessary, the impending departures of Shedeur and Hunter could set the stage for a change of scenery. The two figures followed the NFL Hall of Famer to the Buffaloes, so it could be presumed that without them, the desire to continue could be affected.

Shedeur Sanders’ performance in the 2024 NCAAF season

Quarterback Shedeur Sanders continues to prove that he is more than ready to be one of the potential stars of the National Football League. His comportment in different game situations, as well as his maturity in front of the press, are qualities that add to his solid numbers as a Colorado Buffaloes player.

In the current 2024 season, Sanders has completed 172 of 237 attempts, or 72.6%, for 2018 yards and 17 touchdowns with four interceptions. His performance is a direct continuation of last season’s outstanding campaign, in which Shedeur threw for a school-record 510 yards and four touchdowns in his first game as the team’s starting quarterback.

