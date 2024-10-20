Trending topics:
NBA News: Warriors’ Brandin Podziemski reflects on Klay Thompson's departure to Mavs

Golden State Warriors' guard Brandin Podziemski recently shared his thoughts on the departure of Klay Thompson, who left to join the Dallas Mavericks.

Klay Thompson #11 of the Golden State Warriors during the NBA game at Footprint Center
© Christian Petersen/Getty ImagesKlay Thompson #11 of the Golden State Warriors during the NBA game at Footprint Center

By Gianni Taina

The Golden State Warriors are entering a new era in th NBA without their iconic “Splash Brothers” duo after Klay Thompson, following 13 seasons with the team, made the decision to leave Stephen Curry and the Warriors for the Dallas Mavericks. Brandin Podziemski, a rising player on the Warriors, recently reflected on his former teammate’s exit.

It was definitely strange coming in during the summer and not seeing [Thompson’s] nameplate up there, but the past is the past,Podziemski told reporters after the Warriors’ dominant 132-74 preseason win over the Los Angeles Lakers at Chase Center.

Klay’s a great player, great person, and we’re going to miss him this year, but we can’t dwell on it,” he added. “We’ve got a new squad, 6-0 [preseason record] now, so it’s time to reset everything. Going into Wednesday at Portland, how can we just keep it flowing and get stops?”

The departure of Klay Thompson signals the beginning of a new era for the Warriors. Despite the significant change, the team has kicked off the NBA preseason in impressive fashion, remaining undefeated with a 6-0 record.

Klay Thompson #11 of the Golden State Warriors talks with Stephen Curry #30 during the second half of the NBA game against the Phoenix Suns. Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Klay Thompson #11 of the Golden State Warriors talks with Stephen Curry #30 during the second half of the NBA game against the Phoenix Suns. Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Thompson makes something clear to Draymond Green

In an interview on the Sloane Knows Podcast, Draymond Green didn’t hold back when discussing what he plans to do when he faces Klay Thompson on November 12 at Chase Center. “I’m running through his chest,” Green said. “He’s my brother, but he’s not with us. He’s not with us—he’s with the opps.”

Thompson recently responded to Green’s comments during an appearance on the Open Run Podcast, acknowledging it will be strange at first but that he’ll adjust quickly. “Well, if so, I’ll take two free throws, and I’m a pretty tough guy, so I think I can handle it,” Thompson said.

“It’s probably going to be weird at first, but once the ball tips and I start running around, it’s just going to be basketball again. Luckily, I’ve had great success shooting in that arena, so hopefully, that translates,” Thompson added.

Reflecting on the upcoming matchup, Thompson said, “It feels good to be going back with some reinforcements. There will probably be a lot of emotions at first, but once the competitive juices start flowing, I’ll be focused on doing everything to win.”

gianni taina
Gianni Taina

Gianni Taina is a bilingual journalist, fluent in English and Spanish, specializing in soccer, the NBA, and tennis. He began his professional career in 2020 with Mundo Deportivo US, where he made his initial strides as a writer. Gianni has covered major sports events such as the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, the NBA Finals, and Grand Slam tournaments like Roland Garros. His ability to report on real-time events and write under pressure has established him as a valuable member of a top-tier team of journalists. In 2024, he joined Bolavip US, where he covers a wide range of sports, including European soccer, MLS, and the NBA. Gianni earned his degree in Communication from Deportea in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

