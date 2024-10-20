Trending topics:
MLB

MLB News: Yankees star Giancarlo Stanton shares his feelings on being named ALCS MVP

The New York Yankees secured victory in the MLB American League Championship Series against the Cleveland Guardians, and Giancarlo Stanton was honored as the ALCS MVP.

Giancarlo Stanton #27 of the New York Yankees celebrates with the trophy after being named the American League Championship Series MVP after beating the Cleveland Guardians 5-2 in 10 innings in Game Five of the American League Championship Series at Progressive Field on October 19, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.
Giancarlo Stanton #27 of the New York Yankees celebrates with the trophy after being named the American League Championship Series MVP after beating the Cleveland Guardians 5-2 in 10 innings in Game Five of the American League Championship Series at Progressive Field on October 19, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

By Santiago Tovar

The New York Yankees fans celebrated last night after clinching the MLB American League Championship Series title with a 4-1 series win over the Cleveland Guardians. Giancarlo Stanton was named ALCS MVP, a well-deserved recognition for his outstanding performance.

Stanton remains one of the Yankees’ key players as they prepare for the MLB World Series against either the Dodgers or Mets. His contributions will be crucial in the upcoming series, as New York eyes the championship.

Following Game 5, Stanton addressed the media, sharing his excitement about the award and its significance: “We’re enjoying every bit of this, and being able to celebrate with the team is just so much fun.”

Reflecting on the personal achievement, Stanton added, “I’ll probably want to take it home—I’m going to take it home now.” The award joins an impressive collection of accolades, including his Home Run Derby title, five All-Star selections, and two Silver Sluggers.

Giancarlo Stanton celebrating

Giancarlo Stanton #27 of the New York Yankees celebrates with the trophy after being named the American League Championship Series MVP after beating the Cleveland Guardians 5-2 in 10 innings in Game Five of the American League Championship Series at Progressive Field on October 19, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Stanton’s stats in the ALCS

Stanton delivered an impressive performance throughout the five games of the ALCS against the Guardians. One of the standout moments that Yankees fans will remember was his solo home run in Game 1, which helped secure the win against Cleveland.

MLB News: Aaron Boone sends clear message to Yankees players after ALCS win over Guardians

see also

MLB News: Aaron Boone sends clear message to Yankees players after ALCS win over Guardians

In terms of stats, Stanton had 19 at-bats during the series, scoring 5 runs, hitting 4 home runs, and making 4 hits. The only game where he didn’t contribute offensively was Game 2, where he recorded no hits or runs.

Stanton has his eyes on another trophy

Despite earning the ALCS Player of the Series award, Stanton made it clear that he has his sights set on a bigger prize: “This ain’t the trophy I want. I want the next one.” His focus is now on winning his first World Series title.

Stanton and the Yankees are eagerly awaiting their opponent for the World Series, as the Dodgers and Mets face off in Game 6 of the National League Championship Series this Sunday. The Yankees could soon find out if they’ll be battling Los Angeles or New York for the title.

