NFL News: Andy Reid's Chiefs lose Patrick Mahomes' veteran teammate for game vs 49ers

Andy Reid's Chiefs will be without an experienced player who could help Patrick Mahomes win in the NFL Week 7 game against the San Francisco 49ers.

Head coach Andy Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs arrives prior to a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on September 15, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri.
© Jamie Squire/Getty ImagesHead coach Andy Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs arrives prior to a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on September 15, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri.

By Ignacio Cairola

Coming off their bye weekend, the Kansas City Chiefs look to extend their perfect streak to 6-0 in the 2024 NFL season when they take on the San Francisco 49ers. Led by head coach Andy Reid, the Chiefs will look to continue their run to a third consecutive Super Bowl with Patrick Mahomes at the helm.

The game against the 49ers is a rematch of Super Bowl 2024, in which Mahomes was an outstanding figure for the Chiefs to win the title. It is undoubtedly a pivotal game at this stage of the season, as both teams are fighting to stay at the top of the league. For this reason, the contribution of each member of the squad counts, especially if it is a major absence for the strategy proposed by Reid.

The Mahomes’ teammate who will miss Game 7 against the 49ers is none other than veteran defensive end Mike Danna. Last Friday, Reid confirmed that the experienced player is out. In addition, JuJu Smith-Schuster had a hamstring spasm but was able to complete the workout, so he will be listed as questionable.

Despite speculation about his recovery, Danna will not play in a league game for the second time this season as he continues to deal with a pectoral injury that has kept him off the field in practice all week. Reid is being cautious and has made the decision to listen to the medical team and give the player the recovery time he deserves.

Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs throws a pass against the New Orleans Saints during a preseason game at Caesars Superdome on August 13, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Patrick Mahomes loses veteran who won’t be able to play vs. 49ers

Mike Danna’s performance in the 2024 NFL

Veteran receiver Danna led the Chiefs in receptions in their Week 5 win over the New Orleans Saints. After Rashee Rice’s season-ending injury, he gained consideration and now has a larger role on the team. The defensive end has eight combined tackles on the season.

Patrick Mahomes makes big admission ahead of game vs 49ers

Much is expected of Mahomes heading into the rematch against the 49ers on Sunday afternoon in Week 7. The Chiefs quarterback spoke to reporters about his opponent. “We know how good that football team is and we have a lot of respect for them, so it’s not like one play couldn’t have changed all those football games, so we’re going in with the mentality that we’ve just got to make the plays when they count.

