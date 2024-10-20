Trending topics:
NBA News: Knicks stars Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns lose another teammate for season opener

The New York Knicks are preparing for the NBA season opener, but they'll face the challenge of starting without a teammate of Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns.

Jalen Brunson #11 of the New York Knicks speaks at a press conference during media day at Knicks Training Facility on September 30, 2024 in Tarrytown, New York.
Jalen Brunson #11 of the New York Knicks speaks at a press conference during media day at Knicks Training Facility on September 30, 2024 in Tarrytown, New York.

By Santiago Tovar

With the NBA season opener just around the corner, teams are finalizing their rosters in preparation for the new season. The New York Knicks, a squad featuring key players like Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns, were riding high off a 4-1 preseason performance. However, the team has been dealt an unfortunate blow with an injury update.

Precious Achiuwa, who delivered impressive performances off the bench during 4 out of 5 games in the preseason, has been ruled out. Despite starting every game from the bench, Achiuwa’s presence significantly boosted the Knicks‘ performance whenever he stepped onto the court.

NBA Insider Chris Haynes shared the news on X (formerly Twitter): “New York Knicks say forward Precious Achiuwa sustained a strained left hamstring and will be re-evaluated in 2-4 weeks.”

The injury is a setback for the Knicks, but with Brunson and Towns in excellent form, the team remains optimistic as they head into the season opener against the Celtics in Boston.

Precious Achiuwa dribbling

Precious Achiuwa #5 of the New York Knicks dribbles during Game Five of the Eastern Conference Second Round Playoffs against the Indiana Pacers at Madison Square Garden on May 14, 2024 in New York City.

Achiuwa joins Robinson on injured list season opener

In addition to the recent injury report on Precious Achiuwa, the New York Knicks have already lost another key player ahead of their season opener. Mitchell Robinson, who sustained an ankle injury during one of the preseason games, is expected to be sidelined until January.

NBA News: Knicks’ Karl-Anthony Towns reveals true feelings about playing against Minnesota

With both players out, the Knicks are working on finding suitable replacements to fill the gaps. Despite the setbacks, head coach Tom Thibodeau appears confident in his starting five, which will likely feature Karl-Anthony Towns, OG Anunoby, Josh Hart, Mikal Bridges, and Jalen Brunson.

Achiuwa’s Preseason Impact

Achiuwa demonstrated significant potential throughout the preseason. In his only start, he played 35 minutes, recording four rebounds and six points. Over the course of the preseason, he totaled 123 minutes, 36 rebounds, seven assists, and 47 points—numbers that impressed Thibodeau and underscored the value of Achiuwa’s presence on the floor.

The Knicks will kick off their season against the Boston Celtics in what promises to be a challenging matchup. Despite the injuries, New York is determined to make a strong statement, showcasing their depth and ambition for the upcoming NBA regular season.

