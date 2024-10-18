Argentina legend Gabriel Batistuta picks the greatest player in soccer history

Legendary Argentine forward Gabriel Batistuta has revealed who he believes is the greatest soccer player of all time.

Gabriel Batistuta, one of Argentina’s most iconic players, ranks just behind Lionel Messi as the all-time leading scorer for the national team, with 54 goals. Batistuta has won four major titles with Argentina, including the Copa America in 1991 and 1993, the 1992 Confederations Cup, and the 1993 Artemio Franchi Trophy.

Despite being hailed as one of the greatest Argentine players in history, when asked who he believes is the best soccer player of all time, Batistuta didn’t hesitate to give his answer. Speaking to Perform in 2019, he made it clear that for him, the title goes to Diego Armando Maradona.

“He [Maradona] is the best of all time for many reasons. Technically, Messi might be better—there’s not much difference. But from a character standpoint, Maradona had a bigger influence on the game than Messi does just by playing,” Batistuta said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“For me, Leo is the best in the world today, but Maradona is the best in history,” the former Fiorentina striker continued. “But my opinion isn’t that important—it’s just one opinion,” he humbly added back in 2019.

Gabriel Batistuta and Diego Maradona with Argentine National Team at the 1994 World Cup. IMAGO / WEREK

Advertisement

Batistuta’s fondest memory of Maradona

Batistuta also shared an unforgettable memory of Maradona that has stayed with him throughout his career. He recalled: “Against Greece in 1994, Maradona was standing right in front of me, representing Argentina as captain. It was a dream, that’s it.”

Advertisement

see also Former Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane chooses the greatest soccer player in history

“I scored three goals [in that game], but I don’t even remember them. I only remember Diego. That’s my image, and for me, he’s the best of all time. That’s my memory of him.”

Advertisement

Batistuta ended his response to the question emphatically: “Maybe if you talk to Messi’s teammates, they’ll tell you he’s the greatest. I played with Maradona, not Messi.”

While Batistuta’s comments were from 2019, since then, Messi has gone on to lead Argentina to two Copa America titles, a Finalissima, and the nation’s third World Cup, becoming the country’s all-time leading scorer in the process.

Advertisement