What happens if the Los Angeles Dodgers lose Game 6 vs the New York Mets in the NLCS today?

The Los Angeles Dodgers are on the verge of reaching the World Series, but a loss in Game 6 could ruin their path, as the New York Mets are determined to give it their all in California.

It’s worth noting that before Game 6, the Dodgers won two games at Citi Field and also took one of the first two games of the series at home. But their recent 12-6 loss to the Mets left a bitter taste for the team.

For Game 6, the Dodgers will start Michael Kopech, typically a relief pitcher. He’s expected to deliver as a starter, given that he pitched an inning in the Dodgers’ 8-0 win in the series opener at Citi Field.

The Mets, hungry for victory, are a dangerous opponent for the Dodgers. While LA holds the series lead, facing a team desperate for a win can be tricky.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 11: Michael Kopech #45 of the Los Angeles Dodgers receives the ball from manager Dave Roberts #30 as he enters the game against the San Diego Padres during the eighth inning of Game Five of the Division Series at Dodger Stadium on October 11, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

What happens if the Dodgers lose to the Mets?

If the Dodgers lose at home in Game 6, the series would tie at 3-3, forcing a decisive Game 7 at Dodger Stadium. If it comes to that, it would be the only League Championship Series to go to seven games this year.

What happens if the Dodgers beat the Mets?

The ideal scenario for the Dodgers is a Game 6 victory. A win would punch their ticket to the World Series, where they’d face the New York Yankees. The Fall Classic would kick off on October 25.