Trending topics:
MLB

What happens if the Los Angeles Dodgers lose Game 6 vs the New York Mets in the NLCS today?

The Los Angeles Dodgers are on the verge of reaching the World Series, but a loss in Game 6 could ruin their path, as the New York Mets are determined to give it their all in California.

Manager Dave Roberts of the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium.
© Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty ImagesManager Dave Roberts of the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium.

By Richard Tovar

The Los Angeles Dodgers head back home after dropping just one game at Citi Field against the New York Mets. The good news: they hold a 3-2 lead in the NLCS. However, a loss in Game 6 could seriously jeopardize their path to the 2024 World Series.

It’s worth noting that before Game 6, the Dodgers won two games at Citi Field and also took one of the first two games of the series at home. But their recent 12-6 loss to the Mets left a bitter taste for the team.

For Game 6, the Dodgers will start Michael Kopech, typically a relief pitcher. He’s expected to deliver as a starter, given that he pitched an inning in the Dodgers’ 8-0 win in the series opener at Citi Field.

Advertisement

The Mets, hungry for victory, are a dangerous opponent for the Dodgers. While LA holds the series lead, facing a team desperate for a win can be tricky.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 11: Michael Kopech #45 of the Los Angeles Dodgers receives the ball from manager Dave Roberts #30 as he enters the game against the San Diego Padres during the eighth inning of Game Five of the Division Series at Dodger Stadium on October 11, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 11: Michael Kopech #45 of the Los Angeles Dodgers receives the ball from manager Dave Roberts #30 as he enters the game against the San Diego Padres during the eighth inning of Game Five of the Division Series at Dodger Stadium on October 11, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Advertisement

What happens if the Dodgers lose to the Mets?

If the Dodgers lose at home in Game 6, the series would tie at 3-3, forcing a decisive Game 7 at Dodger Stadium. If it comes to that, it would be the only League Championship Series to go to seven games this year.

MLB News: Aaron Boone sends clear message to Yankees players after ALCS win over Guardians

see also

MLB News: Aaron Boone sends clear message to Yankees players after ALCS win over Guardians

What happens if the Dodgers beat the Mets?

The ideal scenario for the Dodgers is a Game 6 victory. A win would punch their ticket to the World Series, where they’d face the New York Yankees. The Fall Classic would kick off on October 25.

Advertisement
richard tovar
Richard Tovar

Richard “Richie” Tovar is a bilingual sports writer with over 13 years of experience and a bachelor’s degree in statistics. Born and raised in Venezuela, Richard has always had a deep connection with American sports, particularly the NFL, which he follows closely and covers extensively, along with College Football. Coming from a baseball-loving country, he also covers MLB every season. Since joining Bolavip US in 2021, Richard has continued to grow as a writer, showcasing his passion for numbers and statistics in many of his articles. Outside of sports, he enjoys programming, nature, going to the gym, and cooking homemade meals.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

NCAAF News: Deion Sanders shares heartfelt message to son Shilo after Colorado's win at Arizona
College Football

NCAAF News: Deion Sanders shares heartfelt message to son Shilo after Colorado's win at Arizona

Where to watch Pittsburgh Steelers vs New York Jets for free in the USA: 2024 NFL Regular Season Game
NFL

Where to watch Pittsburgh Steelers vs New York Jets for free in the USA: 2024 NFL Regular Season Game

NBA News: Kevin Durant sends strong message to Klay Thompson about their time with Warriors
NBA

NBA News: Kevin Durant sends strong message to Klay Thompson about their time with Warriors

Aces star A’ja Wilson on Angel Reese: Why the Chicago Sky star reminds her of herself
Sports

Aces star A’ja Wilson on Angel Reese: Why the Chicago Sky star reminds her of herself

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo