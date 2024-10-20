NBA News: Magic Johnson sends a clear message to Lakers fans about Bronny James' performance

Bronny James showcased his potential in the Los Angeles Lakers last Friday, giving fans a glimpse of what he could bring to the team in the upcoming NBA regular season, and Magic Johnson took notice of Bronny's performance.

Last Friday marked the end of the NBA preseason, and the Los Angeles Lakers closed out their run with a disappointing 2-4 record. In their final game against the Golden State Warriors, despite the 74-132 loss, one bright spot for the Lakers was Bronny James, who caught the attention of fans and former Lakers legend Magic Johnson.

Despite receiving criticism earlier, Bronny delivered an impressive performance on the Warriors’ home court. While the Lakers struggled, fans were excited by the potential Bronny displayed during the game.

Johnson, who closely followed the game, took to X (formerly Twitter) to praise Bronny’s performance, writing, “I have to tell you, Bronny James is going to be a really good basketball player!”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Johnson added, “He showed he has a few things you simply can’t teach—high basketball IQ, athleticism, and a competitive spirit that makes him a tenacious defender.“

Bronny James #9 of the Los Angeles Lakers is fouled by Andrew Wiggins #22 of the Golden State Warriors during the first half of their preseason game at Chase Center on October 18, 2024 in San Francisco, California.

Advertisement

Johnson’s thoughts on Bronny’s role with the Lakers

Johnson didn’t just praise Bronny James’ talent; he also emphasized how important LeBron’s son will be for the Lakers this season. Johnson confidently stated, “I believe after a lot of hard work this season, he’ll definitely be in the Lakers’ rotation and playing heavy minutes.”

Advertisement

see also Lakers News: JJ Redick gives high praise to Bronny James after breakout NBA performance

Johnson also drew comparisons between Bronny and other players who have developed into key contributors for the Lakers. “Bronny James is in good hands with the Lakers, who excel at developing talent. Two names that come to mind are Alex Caruso and Austin Reaves, who are both starters in the league today. Bronny will be next,” Johnson added.

Advertisement

Bronny’s performance against the Warriors

In the Lakers’ preseason finale against the Golden State Warriors, Bronny was a key part of the starting five, playing a total of 35 minutes—second only to Quincy Olivari, who logged 39 minutes.

During his time on the court, Bronny scored 17 points, making him the second-highest scorer for the Lakers that night. He also grabbed 4 rebounds and dished out 1 assist, showing his all-around capabilities.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As the Lakers’ roster decisions loom, Bronny awaits confirmation from the coaching staff to see if he will officially join the NBA regular season lineup. If selected, he will have the opportunity to play alongside his father, LeBron James, and contribute to the Lakers’ push for a playoff run.