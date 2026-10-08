What happens if White Sox win, tie or lose today vs Guardians in Game 4 of 2026 MLB Division Series?

The Chicago White Sox face off against the Cleveland Guardians in Game 4 of the 2026 MLB Division Series.

The Chicago White Sox continue their Cinderella season with Game 4 of the 2026 MLB Division Series against the Cleveland Guardians. This is a crucial game as plenty is at stake, so the scenarios for each result are key.

Holding a 2-1 series lead, the White Sox have leaned on standout players like Munetaka Murakami. Chicago will look to keep that momentum going as they aim to close out the series today, instead of playing a decisive Game 5.

On the other hand, the Guardians enter this game with some sort of confidence after saving themselves with a dominant 9-3 win against the White Sox back in Game 3. Now, they need another great performance.

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What happens if the White Sox win vs. Guardians?

If the White Sox win today, they will advance to the ALCS. After winning the first two games of the series, a victory gives Chicago the opportunity to face off against the red-hot Tampa Bay Rays.

See you back at Rate Field tonight 😤 pic.twitter.com/sIHysnPWGh — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) October 8, 2026

A White Sox win would ensure their Cinderella story keeps on going and would put Murakami and company just one step away from the World Series. It would be an outstanding result for Chicago.

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What happens if the White Sox and Guardians tie?

MLB games cannot end in a tie. If the White Sox and Guardians remain tied after nine full innings today, they will play extra innings until a winner is decided, either via a walk-off in the bottom half or by the home team holding a lead after the visiting team scores and getting three clutch outs.

What happens if the White Sox lose to the Guardians?

If the White Sox lose today, they will go to a crucial, win-or-go-home Game 5 against the Guardians. This would put plenty of pressure on the Guardians. They’d be at the verge of a historic collapse after having two opportunities to finish the series.