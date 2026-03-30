Why aren’t Mark Vientos, Luis Robert Jr playing today, March 30, for NY Mets vs Cardinals at Busch Stadium?

The New York Mets will tackle their first road game of the 2026 MLB season with Mark Vientos out of the lineup once again. So far, the third baseman has made a lone appearance, but many fans expected him to make the lineup as the Orange and Blue take on the St. Louis Cardinals in a three-game series. Still, Luis Robert Jr.‘s absence is one that makes more noise.

Manager Carlos Mendoza chose to stick with Bo Bichette at third base, meaning Vientos will remain out of the lineup. With no health concerns, whatsoever, the decision ultimately comes down to Mendoza’s preference and strategy. Vientos may get his chance later in the road trip, though. Especially if New York faces a left-handed pitcher on the mound.

As for Robert Jr., his absence from the lineup is a tougher one to digest for Mets fans. Robert Jr. has the best batting average (.455) of any player to appear in all three games so far this season for New York. His average is only surpassed by Vientos and Torrens—1.000 and .500, though in one and two appearances, respectively. With no reported injury or setback, Robert Jr. will miss the opening game of this series because of a coaching decision.

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The Mets’ lineup to take on the Cardinals in their first game away from Citi Field is one that has several changes. Shortly after the Mets revealed Carson Benge and Brett Baty would change positions, Mendoza has put that strategy into practice. Baty will play on the right side of the outfield, and Benge will move to center-field, as the Orange and Blue adapt to a Robert-less lineup.

WELCOME TO THE NEW YORK METS, LUIS!!! pic.twitter.com/kSJOou0hhu — New York Mets (@Mets) March 28, 2026

Robert Jr.’s stats in 2026

The sample size remains extremely small, but the former All-Star seems to be on a tear to start the 2026 MLB season. Robert Jr. is coming off a strong production against the Pittsburgh Pirates. The Pirates may not be the best competition in the league, but one must play whoever stands in front, and Robert Jr. did great against them.

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The 28-year-old center-fielder recorded a walk-off home run in the bottom of the 11th inning in the second duel of the three-game series. He finished the series with three runs scored, five hits, and five RBIs. Moreover, he put up a .571 OBP, .727 SLG, and 1.299 OPS.

NY Mets at St. Louis Cardinals schedule