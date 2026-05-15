Deion Sanders confirms Shedeur Sanders has been ‘through hell’ with Browns

Deion Sanders opened up emotionally about the difficult rookie season his son Shedeur Sanders endured with the Cleveland Browns, describing the physical and mental challenges the young quarterback faced after a turbulent first year in the NFL.

During an interview on “The Barbershop,” Deion revealed how painful it was to witness everything Shedeur went through during the 2025 season. “When he takes off his shirt, I see the scars on his back that he’s been through hell, but he’s made it through hell. He kept going and he matured. Not like he was a child, but he matured spiritually. You can’t force this. If it ain’t your time, it ain’t your time.”

The Hall of Famer also addressed the criticism and rumors surrounding Shedeur before the 2025 NFL Draft, narratives that contributed to the quarterback’s shocking slide all the way into the fifth round.

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“It was some ignorant things came out about him predraft and all that. That was a lie. Like, he would never go into a meeting with headphones on. He would never go into a meeting unprepared. Like, that’s just not who he is. There’s no way he could accomplish the things he accomplished without being prepared. A lot of things that was said, it bothered me, but it didn’t bother him. He just wanted the opportunity to get on the grass and do his thing.”

Deion Sanders sends clear message to Todd Monken about Shedeur Sanders

Despite the difficult beginning to Shedeur’s NFL career, Deion Sanders now appears optimistic about the quarterback’s future following the Browns’ coaching change.

After Kevin Stefanski’s departure, Cleveland moved forward with Todd Monken as head coach, a development that has clearly energized Deion. “I love it, because Todd is a straight shooter. He keeps it a buck. I want to meet him because I think it’s vital that as a coach, not the dad, I can tell him a few things about Shedeur. How to get him going. That wasn’t asked of me a year ago. I don’t understand it. So, I anticipate that , and I can’t wait to have that conversation with Coach Monken.”

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The comments suggest Deion believes Shedeur could finally receive the kind of coaching environment that allows him to fully rebuild confidence and develop at the NFL level.

After surviving a brutal rookie year filled with criticism, physical punishment, and constant scrutiny, the Sanders family appears hopeful that a fresh start under Monken could completely change the trajectory of Shedeur’s career.