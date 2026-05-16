NY Yankees rookie Spencer Jones addresses strong Subway Series performance vs NY Mets

Spencer Jones shared his thoughts after delivering his strongest performance yet for the New York Yankees in their Subway Series win over the New York Mets.

The New York Yankees continued receiving encouraging signs from rookie outfielder Spencer Jones, who delivered one of his best performances since reaching the major leagues during Friday’s Subway Series victory over the New York Mets.

After recording two hits and an RBI in the Yankees’ 5-2 win at Citi Field, Jones spoke about feeling more comfortable at the plate following a difficult first week in the majors. “I felt good about the at-bats [and had] a good plan,” Jones said, according to the New York Post.

The strong showing came after Jones opened his MLB career hitting just 1-for-12 through his first five games, while adjusting to major league pitching and several high-pressure matchups early in his debut stretch. In that same Subway Series matchup, Cam Schlittler had reacted after his dominant debut, adding to the energy inside Citi Field.

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Jones begins settling in at major league level

Jones showed improved confidence throughout Friday’s game, including a hard-hit comebacker in the fourth inning and a run-scoring single in the fifth that helped extend the Yankees’ lead.

Spencer Jones #78 of the Yankees steps to the plate in his first major league at bat. John Fisher/Getty Images

The rookie also acknowledged the atmosphere surrounding his first Subway Series appearance. “It was awesome,” Jones said. “The crowd was energetic and super loud.”

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Yankees manager Aaron Boone has remained supportive of the young slugger despite the slow statistical start, emphasizing that Jones’ at-bats have been more competitive than the numbers initially suggested.

Boone praises rookie’s approach amid early adjustment period

Boone noted before Friday’s game that Jones has continued showing encouraging signs despite limited results early in his MLB opportunity. I feel if you watch his at-bats every day, they’ve been competitive,” Boone said. “He’s not chasing a lot. He’s been on some pitches and just missed a handful of pitches.”

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As Jones continues learning from veterans such as Aaron Judge, Paul Goldschmidt, Cody Bellinger, and Trent Grisham, the Yankees hope the rookie’s recent progress could signal the beginning of a more consistent offensive stretch.