Juan Soto, Carlos Mendoza highlight energy ahead of NY Mets–NY Yankees showdown

Juan Soto and Carlos Mendoza expressed excitement ahead of the New York Mets–Yankees Subway Series at Citi Field after the team’s recent momentum in Queens.

The New York Mets, led by star outfielder Juan Soto and manager Carlos Mendoza, are preparing for a highly anticipated Subway Series matchup against the New York Yankees at Citi Field, with both figures expressing excitement about facing familiar faces.

Soto, who recently embraced the Mets’ leadoff role, spoke about the unique atmosphere surrounding Mets–Yankees matchups, describing the energy as unlike any other regular-season series. “The vibe that you feel in the stadium outside is just great,” Soto said, according to Alex Smith of SNY. “The fans, the field and everything just feels different, and it feels great to be out there.”

The matchup carries added emotion for Soto, who previously spent the 2024 season with the Yankees before signing a long-term deal with the Mets, further intensifying the rivalry between the two New York clubs.

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Soto embraces rivalry atmosphere ahead of Subway Series

Soto has already experienced both sides of the rivalry, and his return to the Mets adds another layer to one of baseball’s most high-profile matchups. During his lone season in the Bronx, Soto helped the Yankees reach the World Series before later joining their crosstown rival in free agency.

Juan Soto #22 of the Mets bats against the Tigers. Al Bello/Getty Images

The Mets and Yankees split their six meetings during his first season in Queens, underscoring how competitive the rivalry has been in recent years. Now, Soto enters the latest edition of the Subway Series as one of the central figures expected to shape the outcome on the field.

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Mendoza highlights energy surrounding Mets–Yankees matchup

Manager Carlos Mendoza also shared his perspective on the upcoming series, emphasizing the intensity and atmosphere that come with facing the Yankees. “Subway Series are always special,” Mendoza said.

He also added, “It brings an extra energy. It’s gonna be packed, it’s gonna be electric. They’re fun. But again, control what you can control, come back tomorrow and take care of business one day at a time.”

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Mendoza, who previously worked as a bench coach with the Yankees before taking over in Queens, now finds himself on the opposite side of one of baseball’s most storied rivalries. With the Mets beginning to show signs of momentum after recent wins, the series offers an opportunity to shift their season narrative against their city rival.