Ronaldo might not start for Al Nassr in the AFC final as Jorge Jesus plans to rest key players

Al Nassr face Gamba Osaka in the AFC Champions League Two on Saturday, and Cristiano Ronaldo could start the match on the bench.

Cristiano Ronaldo faces the chance to lift his first official trophy with Al Nassr when they take on Gamba Osaka in the AFC Champions League Two final. However, the Portuguese star could start the match on the substitutes’ bench, as Jorge Jesus reportedly plans to rest several key players.

According to Saudi outlet Al-Riyadiyah, Jesus has prepared several players to start this Saturday, May 16, against Gamba Osaka, including Abdullah Al-Hamdan. The Saudi forward is the player who most frequently replaces Ronaldo on the pitch.

The manager’s decision stems from a desire to manage player fatigue ahead of the Saudi Pro League title decider against Damac. The report also identified usual substitutes Hayder Abdulkareem, Abdulrahman Ghareeb, Ali Al-Hassan, Saad Al-Nasser, and Sultan Al-Ghannam as potential starters for the final.

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Jorge Jesus calls up U-21 players

Amid an injury crisis where Al Nassr will be without Marcelo Brozovic, Kingsley Coman, Abdulelah Al Amri, Nawaf Al-Aqidi, Angelo Gabriel, and Abdullah Al Khaibari, the Portuguese coach has reportedly called up several players from the club’s U-21 squad.

Cristiano Ronaldo is replaced by Abdullah Al Hamdan. (Getty Images)

According to Al-Riyadiyah, Abdulmalik Al-Jaber, Awad Aman, Saad Haqawi, and Sami Al-Najai joined Thursday’s training session ahead of Saturday’s final against Gamba Osaka.

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Furthermore, following the recent injury to backup goalkeeper Al-Aqidi, Jorge Jesus has also called up young keeper Abdulrahman Al-Otaibi to serve as Bento’s deputy.

Al Nassr with two finals ahead

In addition to the AFC Champions League Two final, Al Nassr face a massive season finale that will decide the Saudi Pro League title. Ronaldo’s side takes on Damac in the final matchday of the league, where a victory would crown them the new champions.

Paradoxically, Al Nassr could win two trophies on the same day. If Al Hilal fail to secure a victory against Neom on Saturday, May 16, Cristiano and company would become Saudi Pro League champions before their own kickoff, and could add an international title later that day by defeating Gamba Osaka.