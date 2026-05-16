NY Yankees’ Cam Schlittler reacts after dominant Subway Series debut vs NY Mets

Cam Schlittler delivered a dominant Subway Series debut for the New York Yankees, showcasing poise and power in a standout win over the New York Mets.

The New York Yankees received another standout performance from rookie right-hander Cam Schlittler, who delivered a dominant outing under the spotlight of the Subway Series. Earlier, Juan Soto and Carlos Mendoza had highlighted energy ahead of the NY Mets–NY Yankees showdown, adding to the atmosphere surrounding Friday’s 5-2 win at Citi Field.

After striking out nine batters across an impressive start against the Mets, Schlittler spoke about embracing the atmosphere surrounding one of baseball’s biggest rivalries. “It’s fun,” Schlittler said, according to MLB.com. “I think you’re going to be a little extra locked in for situations like this. Those don’t faze me, and I know that doesn’t faze the guys around here.”

The 25-year-old continued what has quickly become one of the most remarkable breakout campaigns in the American League, improving to 6-1 with a league-leading 1.35 ERA through his first 10 starts of the season.

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Schlittler continues emerging as Yankees rotation centerpiece

Schlittler once again showed poise in a high-pressure environment, limiting the Mets to one major mistake, a seventh-inning home run by Juan Soto, while consistently attacking the strike zone throughout the night.

Cam Schlittler struck out nine batters against the Mets. Winslow Townson/Getty Images

The Yankees right-hander threw a season-high 106 pitches, allowing just two hits and two walks while helping stabilize the rotation amid injuries to key starters such as Max Fried and Gerrit Cole.

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Yankees continue relying on young arm amid rotation injuries

New York’s rotation has faced increased pressure following Fried’s placement on the injured list with a bone bruise in his elbow, while Cole continues progressing toward a return through minor league rehab starts.

Schlittler acknowledged the importance of eventually getting the Yankees’ veteran aces back into the rotation. “We have two of our big dogs that were out,” he said. “Carlos [Rodon] is back, and Gerrit is close.”

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For now, however, the Yankees continue benefiting from Schlittler’s emergence as one of the most reliable arms on the roster. With each start, the rookie continues strengthening his role in what is becoming a breakout season in New York.