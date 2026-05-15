Tigers receive encouraging Tarik Skubal update with possible return timeline

The Tigers received an encouraging update on Tarik Skubal’s elbow surgery recovery, with early evaluations suggesting his return could come sooner than initially expected.

The Detroit Tigers received a positive early update on Tarik Skubal following elbow surgery, with indications that the ace pitcher could return sooner than initially expected.

According to Jon Heyman on X, Skubal has already resumed playing catch just days after undergoing an arthroscopic procedure to remove a loose body from his elbow. “Tarik Skubal is already playing catch, barely a week out of elbow surgery. The operation to remove one loose body was arthroscopic, and he might beat initial estimates of 2 months out. 6 weeks remains possible,” Heyman reported.

The development is an encouraging sign for Detroit, as Skubal has been a cornerstone of the rotation after winning the American League Cy Young Award in each of the past two seasons.

Advertisement

Skubal recovery timeline draws optimism in Detroit

While the initial expectation placed Skubal’s recovery around two months, early progress has opened the door for a potentially shorter absence, depending on how his elbow responds in the coming weeks.

Tarik Skubal is already playing catch, barely a week out of elbow surgery. The operation to remove one loose body was arthroscopic, and he might beat initial estimates of 2 months out. 6 weeks remains possible. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) May 15, 2026

The Tigers will continue to monitor his throwing progression carefully, but the fact that he has already resumed light activity so soon after surgery has significantly improved the outlook for his return this season. If his recovery continues without setbacks, a return in roughly six weeks remains a realistic possibility.

Advertisement

Skubal remains key piece of Tigers’ rotation outlook

Before the injury, Skubal was once again performing at an elite level for Detroit, posting a 3-2 record with a 2.70 ERA across 43.1 innings while striking out 45 batters and maintaining a 0.95 WHIP.

SurveyWhen should the Tigers bring back Tarik Skubal? When should the Tigers bring back Tarik Skubal? ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE

His potential midseason return would provide a major boost to a Tigers rotation that heavily relies on his consistency and dominance at the top of the staff. For now, Detroit will proceed cautiously, but the early signs suggest the reigning Cy Young-caliber left-hander may not be sidelined for long.