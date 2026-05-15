Cowboys, Jerry Jones reportedly not fully convinced on George Pickens

The Cowboys may have created another major contract problem after refusing to give George Pickens a long-term extension despite his dominant 2025 season.

The Dallas Cowboys may already be heading toward another massive contract standoff after Jerry Jones decided against giving George Pickens a long-term extension worth around $35 million per season.

Instead, according to Jeremy Fowler, the organization chose to place the franchise tag on the star wide receiver, creating uncertainty about his long-term future. “Essentially, the Cowboys want to see more from Pickens, who came to Dallas with character concerns, before committing long-term dollars. But a receiver coming off a banner season with 93 catches for 1,429 yards and nine touchdowns rarely has to wait.”

The situation immediately reminds many around the NFL of what happened with Micah Parsons. After refusing to meet Parsons’ contract demands, the Cowboys eventually traded the superstar pass rusher to the Green Bay Packers, a move that created enormous backlash among fans and analysts.

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Cowboys could face major problem with George Pickens in 2027

According to the report several people around the league already believe this situation could become much more complicated if the Cowboys continue delaying a long-term agreement beyond the 2026 season.

An NFL executive told Fowler. “Dallas is going to face a big decision because Pickens is set up to have another productive season and the receiver market has skyrocketed. If they tag him again without the promise of a new deal, he could revolt.”

That warning reflects the growing tension surrounding wide receiver contracts across the NFL. Elite receivers continue resetting the market every offseason, and if Pickens delivers another dominant campaign, his asking price could increase even further by next year.

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For Jerry Jones, the gamble is clear. The Cowboys believe Pickens still needs to prove he can consistently handle the responsibilities that come with a massive contract despite his production on the field. However, delaying negotiations also increases the risk of creating another fractured relationship with one of the franchise’s biggest stars.

At this point, Jones appears willing to bet on one more season before fully committing. But if Pickens dominates again in 2026, the Cowboys could soon find themselves dealing with another contract saga capable of completely overshadowing the team’s Super Bowl aspirations.