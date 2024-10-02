Trending topics:
Why do New York Mets players pose with OMG sign at games?

If you follow the New York Mets on social media, you will see the players posing with an OMG sign. Why do they do this? Find out!

Francisco Lindor (right), shortstop of the New York Mets, celebrates with pitchers Luis Severino (left) and Jose Quintana (center) with an OMG sign by artist Jerome McCroy after hitting a solo home run in the ninth inning during a game against the Toronto Blue Jays on September 11, 2024, in Toronto, Canada. Photo by Brandon Sloter/Image of Sport/Getty Images.
Francisco Lindor (right), shortstop of the New York Mets, celebrates with pitchers Luis Severino (left) and Jose Quintana (center) with an OMG sign by artist Jerome McCroy after hitting a solo home run in the ninth inning during a game against the Toronto Blue Jays on September 11, 2024, in Toronto, Canada. Photo by Brandon Sloter/Image of Sport/Getty Images.

By Kelvin Loyola

The New York Mets are on a high, having reached the postseason after a rocky regular season turned around, and now with a 1-0 Wild Card series lead over the Milwaukee Brewers. Game 2 is set for tonight, and the Amazin’s are ready to advance with a victory.

On the bench will be the now-famous OMG sign that players have been posing with on social media every time a member of the team hits a home run. The sign was made by Jerome McCroy, and it has significantly changed the creator’s life.

Not only have his Instagram followers skyrocketed, but the sign had a specific purpose: “It was really meant to be a token of gratitude for a team that I just didn’t want to see give up,” McCroy told ArtNet. McCroy is a lifelong Mets fan, and now one of his creations is a part of Mets lore.

The Mets OMG Sign is a Homage to Jose Iglesias

The sign was created as a homage to New York Mets infielder Jose Iglesias. Three months ago, Iglesias showed another side of himself by releasing a music video called “OMG,” from which the sign takes its cue.

The journeyman baseball player achieved an unlikely number one hit as “OMG” reached number one on the iTunes Latin Pop charts in late June 2024 and debuted at number one on the Billboard Latin Digital Song Sales chart in July.

Kelvin Loyola

Kelvin Loyola is a seasoned content writer and journalist at Bolavip, boasting over 15 years of experience in sports journalism and marketing. He has covered a wide array of sports including the USMNT, MLS, Premier League, LaLiga, Serie A, Ligue 1, and Liga MX, as well as the NBA, MLB, NHL, and various entertainment topics. Prior to his journalism and marketing career, Kelvin worked in post-production, contributing to numerous movie, television, and digital projects. He also brings expertise in project management, social media, and web development. A graduate of Queens College with a degree in Media Studies, Kelvin is bilingual, fluent in both English and Spanish. His passions extend beyond his career to include soccer, marketing, photography, surfing, and pop culture, particularly comics.

