The NBA All-Star Game is the single-weekend event for the NBA's top talents. During three days of competition, different contests are held, but of course the most important of them is the final game that this year will be between Team LeBron and Team Durant. Find here which players will be on each of the teams. The event can be watched in the US on Sling TV.

On the first night of the All Star 2022, the Celebrity Game will take place (in which celebrities will participate, such as artists, singers, comedians, athletes from other sports and former NBA players) and the Rising Stars (which will be a kind of Final Four between teams comprised of 12 rookies and 12 NBA G League Ignite players).

The second day will start with the traditional Skills Challenge, will continue with the 3-Point Contest to close with the Slam Dunk Contest. Finally, the All-Star 2022 will culminate on the third day with the game that was formerly played between the Eastern Conference and the Western Conference, but this year it will be between Team LeBron and Team Durant.

Team LeBron and Team Durant players

The two teams for this All-Star 2022 will be made up of the following players (remembering that, due to injury, the captain of Team Durant will not play for his own team):

Team LeBron: LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Stephen Curry, DeMar DeRozan, Nikola Jokic, Luka Doncic, Darius Garland, Chris Paul, Jimmy Butler, Donovan Mitchell, Fred VanVleet, James Harden

Team Durant: Joel Embiid, Ja Morant, Jayson Tatum, Trae Young, Andrew Wiggins, Devin Booker, Karl-Anthony Towns, Zach LaVine, DeJounte Murray, Khris Middleton, LaMelo Ball, Rudy Gobert.

