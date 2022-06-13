Jayson Tatum continues to prove his key role for the Boston Celtics in the 2022 NBA Finals. In the last game, Tatum made another huge performance for his team with a 25+ point game.

Jayson Tatum has proven his value to the Boston Celtics throughout this 2022 NBA Finals. In fact, Tatum has made the most points of this postseason with 575 points. The Celtics have fought against the odds to stretch out as much as possible this Finals series.

In addition, Tatum is averaging 26 points with 6 rebounds and 6 assists per game in this postseason. One of the best performances by a Celtics player just behind Larry Bird, who pulled up 24 points per game during his playoff run in his career.

Now, Tatum during his playoff performance continues to break more records as a Celtics’ player in the NBA. In fact, he surpassed two of the greatest players in the NBA such as LeBron James and Shaq O’Neal in an interesting stat in the postseason.

Jayson Tatum surpasses LeBron James and Shaquille O’Neal in a huge playoffs stat

During his NBA career, Shaquille O’Neal clinched 4 NBA titles with the Los Angeles Lakers in a three-peat from 2000 to 2002 and with the Miami Heat in 2006. However, this particular stat concerns his path with the Orlando Magic in the 1995 NBA Playoffs. During that run, Shaq had 14 games with 25 points or more by a player 24 years old or younger in the postseason.

Whereas LeBron James is one of the greatest players ever, he made an impact since day 1 in the NBA. In fact, during his 2009 NBA Playoffs run as a 24-year old player, he had 14 games with 25 points or more that ended as runners-up in the Eastern Conference.

For Jayson Tatum this 2022 NBA Playoffs run is very special. He broke many records and clinched his first-ever NBA Finals with the Boston Celtics. In fact, during Game 5 of the 2022 NBA Finals, Tatum had his 15th Playoffs game with 25 points or more as a 24-year old Celtics’ player.