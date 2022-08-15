Not even the NBA Schedule for the 2022-23 NBA season has been released, but the need for basketball is getting bigger and bigger. That's why, the 2022 NBA Preason looks like a nice promising picture for what the world will watch in the upcoming season of the best league. 

The first steps towards the next season will take out promising comebacks like Kawhi Leonard, Zion Williamson, Anthony Davis, who are really in debt to their fans. Also, there are rookies that will have another taste of what they are getting into, such as Paolo Banchero and Chet Holmgren

This 58-game schedule will feature all of the 32 NBA franchises, however, it will just count as preparation matchups for the upcoming season. The 2022-23 NBA season is expected to start on October 24, 2022 with the Los Angeles Lakers hosted by the Golden State Warriors at the Chase Center. 

2022 NBA Preseason Schedule

These 58 games will be played between Friday, September 30, and Friday, October 14, in almost every NBA arena, that features in the 2022-23 NBA Season. The Los Angeles Lakers will have a six-game schedule. While, the Golden State Warriors, the Milwaukee Bucks, the Charlotte Hornets, the Minnesota Timberwolves, and the New Orleans Pelicans have a five-game schedule for this preseason.

Whereas, the Oklahoma City Thunder, the Detroit Pistons, the Phoenix Suns, the Denver Nuggets, and the Los Angeles Clippers are scheduled to play just two games per team in this 15-day game schedule. Therefore, almost every other team in the league will feature a four-game schedule prior to the upcoming season. The final schedule is set, as follows:

Game Away team Home team Date
1 Washington Wizards Golden State Warriors Friday, September 30, 2022
2 Washington Wizards Golden State Warriors Saturday, October 1, 2022
3 Memphis Grizzlies Milwaukee Bucks Saturday, October 1, 2022
4 Charlotte Hornets Boston Celtics Sunday, October 2, 2022
5 Utah Jazz Toronto Raptors Sunday, October 2, 2022
6 San Antonio Spurs Houston Rockets Sunday, October 2, 2022
7 Philadelphia 76ers Brooklyn Nets Monday, October 3, 2022
8 Portland Trail Blazers Los Angeles Clippers Monday, October 3, 2022
9 Sacramento Kings Los Angeles Lakers Monday, October 3, 2022
10 Orlando Magic Memphis Grizzlies Monday, October 3, 2022
11 Minnesota Timberwolves Miami Heat Tuesday, October 4, 2022
12 Detroit Pistons New York Knicks Tuesday, October 4, 2022
13 New Orleans Pelicans Chicago Bulls Tuesday, October 4, 2022
14 Utah Jazz Portland Trail Blazers Tuesday, October 4, 2022
15 Cleveland Cavaliers Philadelphia 76ers Wednesday, October 5, 2022
16 Indiana Pacers Charlotte Hornets Wednesday, October 5, 2022
17 Toronto Raptors Boston Celtics Wednesday, October 5, 2022
18 Phoenix Suns Los Angeles Lakers Wednesday, October 5, 2022
19 Dallas Mavericks Oklahoma City Thunder Wednesday, October 5, 2022
20 Atlanta Hawks Milwaukee Bucks Thursday, October 6, 2022
21 Miami Heat Brooklyn Nets Thursday, October 6, 2022
22 Orlando Magic San Antonio Spurs Thursday, October 6, 2022
23 Minnesota Timberwolves Los Angeles Lakers Thursday, October 6, 2022
24 Boston Celtics Charlotte Hornets Friday, October 7, 2022
25 Indiana Pacers New York Knicks Friday, October 7, 2022
26 Denver Nuggets Chicago Bulls Friday, October 7, 2022
27 Detroit Pistons New Orleans Pelicans Friday, October 7, 2022
28 Toronto Raptors Houston Rockets Friday, October 7, 2022
29 Orlando Magic Dallas Mavericks Friday, October 7, 2022
30 Atlanta Hawks Milwaukee Bucks Saturday, October 8, 2022
31 Minnesota Timberwolves Los Angeles Clippers Sunday, October 9, 2022
32 Los Angeles Lakers Golden State Warriors Sunday, October 9, 2022
33 Chicago Bulls Toronto Raptors Sunday, October 9, 2022
34 New Orleans Pelicans San Antonio Spurs Sunday, October 9, 2022
35 Portland Trail Blazers Sacramento Kings Sunday, October 9, 2022
36 Washington Wizards Charlotte Hornets Monday, October 10, 2022
37 Philadelphia 76ers Cleveland Cavaliers Monday, October 10, 2022
38 Houston Rockets Miami Heat Monday, October 10, 2022
39 Memphis Grizzlies Orlando Magic Tuesday, October 11, 2022
40 Milwaukee Bucks Chicago Bulls Tuesday, October 11, 2022
41 San Antonio Spurs Utah Jazz Tuesday, October 11, 2022
42 Portland Trail Blazers Golden State Warriors Tuesday, October 11, 2022
43 New York Knicks Indiana Pacers Wednesday, October 12, 2022
44 Atlanta Hawks Cleveland Cavaliers Wednesday, October 12, 2022
45 Charlotte Hornets Philadelphia 76ers Wednesday, October 12, 2022
46 New Orleans Pelicans Miami Heat Wednesday, October 12, 2022
47 Brooklyn Nets Milwaukee Bucks Wednesday, October 12, 2022
48 Minnesota Timberwolves Los Angeles Lakers Wednesday, October 12, 2022
49 Sacramento Kings Phoenix Suns Wednesday, October 12, 2022
50 Oklahoma City Thunder San Antonio Spurs Thursday, October 13, 2022
51 Cleveland Cavaliers Orlando Magic Friday, October 14, 2022
52 Boston Celtics Toronto Raptors Friday, October 14, 2022
53 Houston Rockets Indiana Pacers Friday, October 14, 2022
54 Washington Wizards New York Knicks Friday, October 14, 2022
55 Brooklyn Nets Minnesota Timberwolves Friday, October 14, 2022
56 Atlanta Hawks New Orleans Pelicans Friday, October 14, 2022
56 Denver Nuggets Golden State Warriors Friday, October 14, 2022
57 Sacramento Kings Los Angeles Lakers Friday, October 14, 2022
58 Utah Jazz Dallas Mavericks Friday, October 14, 2022

 