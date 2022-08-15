The 2022-23 NBA season starts on the last week of October, however, basketball returns way before that. Check out the full 2022 NBA preseason schedule for your team.

Not even the NBA Schedule for the 2022-23 NBA season has been released, but the need for basketball is getting bigger and bigger. That's why, the 2022 NBA Preason looks like a nice promising picture for what the world will watch in the upcoming season of the best league.

The first steps towards the next season will take out promising comebacks like Kawhi Leonard, Zion Williamson, Anthony Davis, who are really in debt to their fans. Also, there are rookies that will have another taste of what they are getting into, such as Paolo Banchero and Chet Holmgren.

This 58-game schedule will feature all of the 32 NBA franchises, however, it will just count as preparation matchups for the upcoming season. The 2022-23 NBA season is expected to start on October 24, 2022 with the Los Angeles Lakers hosted by the Golden State Warriors at the Chase Center.

2022 NBA Preseason Schedule

These 58 games will be played between Friday, September 30, and Friday, October 14, in almost every NBA arena, that features in the 2022-23 NBA Season. The Los Angeles Lakers will have a six-game schedule. While, the Golden State Warriors, the Milwaukee Bucks, the Charlotte Hornets, the Minnesota Timberwolves, and the New Orleans Pelicans have a five-game schedule for this preseason.

Whereas, the Oklahoma City Thunder, the Detroit Pistons, the Phoenix Suns, the Denver Nuggets, and the Los Angeles Clippers are scheduled to play just two games per team in this 15-day game schedule. Therefore, almost every other team in the league will feature a four-game schedule prior to the upcoming season. The final schedule is set, as follows: