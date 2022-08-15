Not even the NBA Schedule for the 2022-23 NBA season has been released, but the need for basketball is getting bigger and bigger. That's why, the 2022 NBA Preason looks like a nice promising picture for what the world will watch in the upcoming season of the best league.
The first steps towards the next season will take out promising comebacks like Kawhi Leonard, Zion Williamson, Anthony Davis, who are really in debt to their fans. Also, there are rookies that will have another taste of what they are getting into, such as Paolo Banchero and Chet Holmgren.
This 58-game schedule will feature all of the 32 NBA franchises, however, it will just count as preparation matchups for the upcoming season. The 2022-23 NBA season is expected to start on October 24, 2022 with the Los Angeles Lakers hosted by the Golden State Warriors at the Chase Center.
2022 NBA Preseason Schedule
These 58 games will be played between Friday, September 30, and Friday, October 14, in almost every NBA arena, that features in the 2022-23 NBA Season. The Los Angeles Lakers will have a six-game schedule. While, the Golden State Warriors, the Milwaukee Bucks, the Charlotte Hornets, the Minnesota Timberwolves, and the New Orleans Pelicans have a five-game schedule for this preseason.
Whereas, the Oklahoma City Thunder, the Detroit Pistons, the Phoenix Suns, the Denver Nuggets, and the Los Angeles Clippers are scheduled to play just two games per team in this 15-day game schedule. Therefore, almost every other team in the league will feature a four-game schedule prior to the upcoming season. The final schedule is set, as follows:
|Game
|Away team
|Home team
|Date
|1
|Washington Wizards
|Golden State Warriors
|Friday, September 30, 2022
|2
|Washington Wizards
|Golden State Warriors
|Saturday, October 1, 2022
|3
|Memphis Grizzlies
|Milwaukee Bucks
|Saturday, October 1, 2022
|4
|Charlotte Hornets
|Boston Celtics
|Sunday, October 2, 2022
|5
|Utah Jazz
|Toronto Raptors
|Sunday, October 2, 2022
|6
|San Antonio Spurs
|Houston Rockets
|Sunday, October 2, 2022
|7
|Philadelphia 76ers
|Brooklyn Nets
|Monday, October 3, 2022
|8
|Portland Trail Blazers
|Los Angeles Clippers
|Monday, October 3, 2022
|9
|Sacramento Kings
|Los Angeles Lakers
|Monday, October 3, 2022
|10
|Orlando Magic
|Memphis Grizzlies
|Monday, October 3, 2022
|11
|Minnesota Timberwolves
|Miami Heat
|Tuesday, October 4, 2022
|12
|Detroit Pistons
|New York Knicks
|Tuesday, October 4, 2022
|13
|New Orleans Pelicans
|Chicago Bulls
|Tuesday, October 4, 2022
|14
|Utah Jazz
|Portland Trail Blazers
|Tuesday, October 4, 2022
|15
|Cleveland Cavaliers
|Philadelphia 76ers
|Wednesday, October 5, 2022
|16
|Indiana Pacers
|Charlotte Hornets
|Wednesday, October 5, 2022
|17
|Toronto Raptors
|Boston Celtics
|Wednesday, October 5, 2022
|18
|Phoenix Suns
|Los Angeles Lakers
|Wednesday, October 5, 2022
|19
|Dallas Mavericks
|Oklahoma City Thunder
|Wednesday, October 5, 2022
|20
|Atlanta Hawks
|Milwaukee Bucks
|Thursday, October 6, 2022
|21
|Miami Heat
|Brooklyn Nets
|Thursday, October 6, 2022
|22
|Orlando Magic
|San Antonio Spurs
|Thursday, October 6, 2022
|23
|Minnesota Timberwolves
|Los Angeles Lakers
|Thursday, October 6, 2022
|24
|Boston Celtics
|Charlotte Hornets
|Friday, October 7, 2022
|25
|Indiana Pacers
|New York Knicks
|Friday, October 7, 2022
|26
|Denver Nuggets
|Chicago Bulls
|Friday, October 7, 2022
|27
|Detroit Pistons
|New Orleans Pelicans
|Friday, October 7, 2022
|28
|Toronto Raptors
|Houston Rockets
|Friday, October 7, 2022
|29
|Orlando Magic
|Dallas Mavericks
|Friday, October 7, 2022
|30
|Atlanta Hawks
|Milwaukee Bucks
|Saturday, October 8, 2022
|31
|Minnesota Timberwolves
|Los Angeles Clippers
|Sunday, October 9, 2022
|32
|Los Angeles Lakers
|Golden State Warriors
|Sunday, October 9, 2022
|33
|Chicago Bulls
|Toronto Raptors
|Sunday, October 9, 2022
|34
|New Orleans Pelicans
|San Antonio Spurs
|Sunday, October 9, 2022
|35
|Portland Trail Blazers
|Sacramento Kings
|Sunday, October 9, 2022
|36
|Washington Wizards
|Charlotte Hornets
|Monday, October 10, 2022
|37
|Philadelphia 76ers
|Cleveland Cavaliers
|Monday, October 10, 2022
|38
|Houston Rockets
|Miami Heat
|Monday, October 10, 2022
|39
|Memphis Grizzlies
|Orlando Magic
|Tuesday, October 11, 2022
|40
|Milwaukee Bucks
|Chicago Bulls
|Tuesday, October 11, 2022
|41
|San Antonio Spurs
|Utah Jazz
|Tuesday, October 11, 2022
|42
|Portland Trail Blazers
|Golden State Warriors
|Tuesday, October 11, 2022
|43
|New York Knicks
|Indiana Pacers
|Wednesday, October 12, 2022
|44
|Atlanta Hawks
|Cleveland Cavaliers
|Wednesday, October 12, 2022
|45
|Charlotte Hornets
|Philadelphia 76ers
|Wednesday, October 12, 2022
|46
|New Orleans Pelicans
|Miami Heat
|Wednesday, October 12, 2022
|47
|Brooklyn Nets
|Milwaukee Bucks
|Wednesday, October 12, 2022
|48
|Minnesota Timberwolves
|Los Angeles Lakers
|Wednesday, October 12, 2022
|49
|Sacramento Kings
|Phoenix Suns
|Wednesday, October 12, 2022
|50
|Oklahoma City Thunder
|San Antonio Spurs
|Thursday, October 13, 2022
|51
|Cleveland Cavaliers
|Orlando Magic
|Friday, October 14, 2022
|52
|Boston Celtics
|Toronto Raptors
|Friday, October 14, 2022
|53
|Houston Rockets
|Indiana Pacers
|Friday, October 14, 2022
|54
|Washington Wizards
|New York Knicks
|Friday, October 14, 2022
|55
|Brooklyn Nets
|Minnesota Timberwolves
|Friday, October 14, 2022
|56
|Atlanta Hawks
|New Orleans Pelicans
|Friday, October 14, 2022
|56
|Denver Nuggets
|Golden State Warriors
|Friday, October 14, 2022
|57
|Sacramento Kings
|Los Angeles Lakers
|Friday, October 14, 2022
|58
|Utah Jazz
|Dallas Mavericks
|Friday, October 14, 2022