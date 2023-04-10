The Minnesota Timberwolves take on LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers in a crucial game for their aspirations. Check out here what happens if they lose in the Play-In Tournament.

2023 NBA playoffs: What happens if the Timberwolves lose to the Lakers in the Play-In?

The stakes will be high on Tuesday night when the Minnesota Timberwolves take on the Los Angeles Lakers at the Crypto.com Arena. After a long regular season, it will all come down to this Play-In game to keep their playoff hopes alive.

It looks like a challenging task for the visitors, since the Purple and Gold have been a completely different team since the NBA trade deadline. Besides, they lost just two of their last 10 games.

With the likes of LeBron James and Anthony Davis on the other side, it's safe to say the T'Wolves will need to have a great night in LA. However, even if things don't go their way, Minnesota will still have another chance.

What happens if the Timberwolves lose to the Lakers in the 2023 NBA Play-in?

The TWolves finished just one place below the Lakers in the West, and now they will battle it out for the 7th seed. If Minnesota wins, it will set up a meeting with the 2nd seed Memphis Grizzlies in the first round of the 2023 NBA playoffs.

On the other hand, if the Timberwolves lose to the Lakers, they will have to play against the winner of the Pelicans (#9) - Thunder (#10) matchup. The game for the #8 seed will take place on Friday, April 14 and the winner will take on the 1st seed Denver Nuggets in the first round.