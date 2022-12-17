Even though he had been out of the game for quite a while, Michael Jordan once took it personally to show his employees that he was still the best ever.

Michael Jordan is a living legend. Forget everything he did on the court, which is nearly unmatched. Everything around him just seems legendary, like there are so many stories about him that just seem untrue.

Jordan's sole presence intimidates grown men. Up to this day, NBA players are still scared to look him in the eye or talk to him in the first person. Even some of them are starstruck just by being in the same room with him.

That's why Jordan took it on himself to try and toughen his Charlotte Bobcats up. According to Stephen Jackson, he took a bunch of second-stringers and beat the first team in practice just to make a point.

NBA News: Stephen Jackson Tells How Michael Jordan Beat Charlotte Bobcats' Starters In Practice

"I was playing in Charlotte, right? The first year I got there, we got to the playoffs for the first time and MJ loved me for that and all," Jackson started. "But when I first got there, it was kind of rocky. So, we got our ass beat by somebody and he came in the locker room after the game and is going off on us like we need to get our sh** together."

"He came to practice the next day, back on that sh**, 'Y'all think y'all did something?' Started talking about all his accolades, 'Take my shoes off.'... This sh** kinda directed at me and Gerald Wallace; we're the leaders of the team," Jackson added.

"He gets on the second team in practice and we lose. This was in 2010, whatever he had on, he came out there, whoever Gerald Wallace was guarding at the three guard, kicked him out and got in that spot and played with the second team," Jackson continued. "He scored a couple of points, and to the point he talked so much shit afterwards, he grabbed the ball and dunked one on the way out."

Well, that's classic Michael Jordan right there. Unfortunately, that competitive spirit and drive haven't rubbed on the Charlotte Hornets, as they're still looking to win their first NBA championship and look years away from that.