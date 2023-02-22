Russell Westbrook left the Lakers but eventually stayed in Los Angeles as he ultimately signed for the crosstown rivals. Anthony Davis, however, doesn't seem to be interested on how Brodie fits with the Clippers.

It took some time, but the Lakers finally found a way to move on from Russell Westbrook at the NBA trade deadline. With help from the Jazz and the Timberwolves, Brodie was shipped as part of a three-team trade.

But in the end, he didn't need to pack his bags. After agreeing to a buyout with Utah, Westbrook managed to stay in LA by joining the Clippers. It didn't take anyone by surprise, since the team could use a new point guard for their rotation.

However, the fact that he was playing for the crosstown rivals just a few weeks ago is quite a talking point. But not so much for Anthony Davis. When asked about it, the Lakers star didn't have much to say about his former teammate's new chapter.

Anthony Davis gets real on Russell Westbrook joining the Clippers

“I’m not part of that team. I have no idea what their locker room is like, what their chemistry is like,” Davis said, as quoted by ClutchPoints. “Honestly, I don’t really watch the Clippers like that… I got three kids. I don’t have time to.

“I know they got rid of John (Wall) and Reggie (Jackson), so he’s another point guard for them,” he added. “I’m not sure how [coach Tyronn Lue] will utilize him, but I’m pretty sure he’s happy to stay in LA.”

Davis already has enough things keeping him busy in his life between work and home. Therefore, one can understand he's not exactly interested on how Westbrook fits with his new team. At the end of the day, they're not teammates anymore and both have more important things to take care about.