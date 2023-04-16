Austin Reaves is having a spectacular season with the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA. Check out more about him including age, height, college, parents, girlfriend and nationality.

Austin Reaves has been sensational in the 2022-2023 season for the Los Angeles Lakers. Though LeBron James and Anthony Davis are the team leaders, Reaves is nowadays a clutch player when both stars aren't able to take the ball. Undoubtedly, he is a surprise in the NBA.

Reaves showed his worth once again at Memphis during Game 1 of the first round in the NBA playoffs. He was the Lakers' leading scorer with 23 points over James and Davis. Furthermore, in the last minutes, Reaves was unstoppable and dismantled the Grizzlies.

So, if the Los Angeles Lakers are destined for another championship run in the NBA, Austin Reaves could play a key factor during the playoffs. Read here to know more details about him such as his age, height, college, parents, girlfriend and nationality.

How old is Austin Reaves?

Austin Reaves is 24 years old. Reaves was a sensation at Cedar Ridge High School averaging almost 33 points per game.

How tall is Austin Reaves?

Austin Reaves is 6 ft 5 in (approximately 1.96m) and weighs 197 Ib (89kg).

Where did Austin Reaves go to college?

Austin Reaves played college basketball for the Wichita State Shockers and then transferred to the Oklahoma Sooners. In 2021, he was eligible in the NBA Draft, but no team took him. Then, the Los Angeles Lakers signed him.

Austin Reaves: Who are his parents?

Brian Reaves and Nicole Wilkett are his parents. In a very interesting detail, both of them were basketball players representing Arkansas State at the college level with great accolades.

Austin Reaves has always admitted that his brother Spencer was a key factor for him to choose basketball. Spencer played for Central Missouri and North Greenville.

Who is Austin Reaves' girlfriend?

Jenna Barber is the girlfriend of Austin Reaves. They have been together since Reaves' high school days in Cedar Ridge. Though Austin went to Oklahoma at the college level and Jenna stayed at Arkansas, they kept their relationship going.

Where is Austin Reaves from?

Austin Reaves was born in Newark, Arkansas. However, he also has German nationality thanks to one of his grandmothers. Last year, he completed the official process and could play for Germany in the upcoming 2023 FIBA World Cup.