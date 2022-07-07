The Brooklyn Nets and the Milwaukee Bucks will face-off for the 2022 Las Vegas NBA Summer League at the Cox Pavilion. Check out how to watch the game in the US, the match information, storylines, predictions, and odds.

The Brooklyn Nets will have their game opener against the Milwaukee Bucks at the Cox Pavilion for the 2022 NBA Las Vegas Summer League. Check out everything you need to know about this NBA Summer League game, such as the match information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch this game. If you are in the United States you can stream live on Sling TV (50% off your first month).

The Brooklyn Nets have their own issues in the NBA Free-Agency, while this tournament doesn't have the necessary relevance for the organization to put a decent squad. However, there might be some hidden talent waiting to be discover among their summer team.

Whereas the Milwaukee Bucks are dealing with the same type of issues. The Bucks have a decent first time, however they have to build a second team that keeps up with the rest of the NBA. In fact, this tournament be might a chance to discover new young talent.

Brooklyn Nets vs Milwaukee Bucks: Match Information

Date: Friday, July 8, 2022

Time: 7:00 PM (ET)

Location: Cox Pavilion, Las Vegas, Nevada

Brooklyn Nets vs Milwaukee Bucks: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

Brooklyn Nets vs Milwaukee Bucks: Storylines and Head-to-Head

The main purpose of this short tournament is to promote rookies and young promising talent. However, both the Brooklyn Nets and the Milwaukee Bucks have left behind young talent to trade for big names. Although this tournament might be fun to watch in order to discover hidden talent among these two franchises.

How to watch Brooklyn Nets vs Milwaukee Bucks in the US

Brooklyn Nets vs Milwaukee Bucks: Predictions and Odds

According to BetMGM, the Brooklyn Nets have +1200 odds to be crown as the 2022 NBA Summer League champions, while the Milwaukee Bucks have +6600 odds to make a shocker performance at the tournament in Las Vegas.

