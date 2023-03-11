The Memphis Grizzlies' championship hopes are hanging off a thread. Ja Morant is their best player and the face of the franchise, so not having him around is obviously a major blow to their aspirations.

Morant had already been called out multiple times by the press, the fans, and even one of his teammates, but he didn't listen. He continued acting like a guy everybody knew he wasn't, and his immaturity caught up to him.

That's why Hall of Famer Charles Barkley urged him to learn from this major mistake and grow up once and for all. He's one of the faces of the league and can't risk his entire future over that kind of behavior.

Charles Barkley Says Ja Morant Needs To Grow Up

(via NBA on TNT)

"To have one of our brightest stars have three gun incidents is way over the limit. I hope the kid grows up and matures and gets better people around him. I think one of the reasons Adam Silver has been quiet -- I think the Grizzlies are like, 'Hey, he's out. He's going to be out at least four more games, we're not gonna just pat him on the wrist and throw him back out there.'

But it's time for Ja Morant to grow up. Next year, his new deal kicks in. It's worth five years, $231 million. Man, you can't screw this up. You're one of the best basketball players we got in this league, you're one of the new faces of our league, and you're out here acting like a damn fool and idiot. It's not all on him, the people around him.

He's 23. We are all stupid at 23. I ain't gonna get on here like I did not do stupid stuff when I was 23, but you have to surround yourself [with adults].

Being famous ain't easy, especially now. With all these video cameras, Twitter accounts, you got to really surround yourself with adults. I feel bad about the situation because I don't know the kid."

If it weren't a budding star, Ja Morant would've gotten a way harder punishment for this, but there won't be another warning. He must be better, and just like Chuck said, he needs to grow up.