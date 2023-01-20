Cleveland Cavaliers will face Milwaukee Bucks for the 2022/23 NBA regular season. Check out how to watch or live stream the game free in the US, the preview, information, predictions, and odds.

Milwaukee Bucks will visit Cleveland Cavaliers in a 2022/2023 NBA regular season game. Check out here everything you need to know about this regular season game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch it in the United States. You can watch it in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

It will undoubtedly be a game of great interest as two of the best teams in the Eastern Conference face each other. On the one hand there will be the Milwaukee Bucks who currently occupy second place in the East, 5 victories behind the Boston Celtics whom they seek to match to keep themselves in 1st place.

They will not have it easy since their rivals are a strong team from the Conference. The Cleveland Cavaliers have a 28-18 record, close to the 29-16 currently held by the Brooklyn Nets and their rivals in this game, the two they have above. I mean, they could be approached with a win, and the Cavs will go after it.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Milwaukee Bucks: Match Information

Date: Saturday, January 21, 2023

Time: 7:30 PM (ET)

Location: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Milwaukee Bucks: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Milwaukee Bucks: Storylines

These rivals meet for the fourth and final time this regular season. The first three games were played on November 16 (113-98 victory for the Bucks), November 25 (117-102 victory for the Bucks) and finally on December 21 (104-106 victory for the Cavaliers). The Milwaukee Bucks win the regular season series 2-1.

How to Watch or Live Stream Cleveland Cavaliers vs Milwaukee Bucks in the U.S.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Milwaukee Bucks: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers have not given their favorites for this game yet, but they will surely reveal them in the next few hours. It will not be easy to choose which of the two arrives better at this game, although due to their better record, the Milwaukee Bucks may be chosen.

