It's been four years since the Los Angeles Clippers signed Kawhi Leonard.They've made it to the NBA Finals zero times, and he hasn't even been on the court in the playoffs more often than not.

Leonard has barely played in the regular season and started the controversial 'load management' trend. However, it's more than clear that the said trend isn't working because he's never healthy.

That's why Clippers President of Basketball Operation Lawrence Frank may have taken a subtle shot at his start, stating that it's time his team starts focusing on the regular season as well.

Clippers GM Seemingly Throws Shade At Kawhi Leonard

"We have to be honest with ourselves," Frank told the media in his end-of-the-season press conference. "We have to look in the mirror. It starts with me. We have to get back to honoring and respecting the regular season."

"The regular season matters," continued the executive. "Not that our guys don’t think it matters. I think all of us, starting with me, we can compete harder every single day. We can hold each other accountable every day."

Stephen A. Smith Blasts Leonard

Notably, ESPN pundit Stephen A. Smith expressed a similar sentiment, albeit he used quite a different wording. Per Smith, Leonard is one of the worst superstars in the history of the league:

“Kawhi Leonard should be on the list of one of the worst superstars this game has ever seen,” Smith said on his show. “That’s right, I said it. Because anybody that watches basketball knows I’m obviously not talking about his skills. We know the brother is big time. We know that as a talent, he’s a superstar. One who shows up, when he plays, I’m talking about in terms of his performance, performs in the postseason arguably better than he performs in the regular season. He is that dude.”

“But when you talk about a superstar that is unreliable, I want somebody to point me out somebody more flagrant than him. You’re load-managing him all through the season, all through the season, he takes every perk imaginable,” the pundit concluded.

Leonard is most definitely an impactful player, but it's been proven that the team cannot count on him to stay healthy. So, they might have to make some tough decisions when they plan ahead to next season.