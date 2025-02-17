Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes proved that the Kansas City Chiefs are still contenders, but the blowout Super Bowl loss to the Philadelphia Eagles this year showed that changes need to be made for the 2025 NFL season. Which is why the front office didn’t mind letting two players leave for the New York Giants.

The agency JL Sports confirmed that cornerback Nic Jones and wide receiver Montrell Washington are leaving Kansas City for the Big Apple, where they’re getting tied to reserve/future deals with the Giants.

Jones, 23, was selected out of Ball State by the Chiefs with the 250th pick in the seventh round of the 2023 NFL Draft. He made nine appearances in his rookie year, where he got a ring for the team’s Super Bowl LVIII victory.

Washington, 25, stuck around Reid and Mahomes as part of the Chiefs’ practice squad in the last two seasons, also earning a Super Bowl ring for the team’s win over the San Francisco 49ers in February 2024.

Head coach Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs look on during the second quarter of a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on November 26, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The practice squad players who’re staying with Reid, Mahomes’ Chiefs

The Chiefs could’ve brought back both players on the same kind of deal for preseason, but it looks like they didn’t care if another team took them, as they opted to sign other players to reserve/future contracts.

On Tuesday, February 11, the league’s personnel notice showed that Kansas City signed 13 players from its practice squad to prepare for the 2025 NFL season:

WR Jason Brownlee

S Deon Bush

TE Baylor Cupp

DT Siaki Ika

OT Chukwuebuka Godrick

DT Fabien Lovett

QB Chris Oladokun

WR Justyn Ross

CB Darius Rush

CB Eric Scott

WR Tyquan Thornton

TE Anthony Firkser

RB Keaontay Ingram

Chiefs part with multiple practice squad players after Super Bowl LIX loss

Washington and Jones, however, were not the only practice squad players overlooked by the Chiefs. LB Swayze Bozeman joined the Chicago Bears, whereas LB Cole Christiansen and Steven Nelson also need to look for a new home this summer. Washington and Jones at least know they already have one in New York, where they’ll work to make the Giants‘ roster the 2025 NFL season.

