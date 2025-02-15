NHL News: Drew Doughty sends strong message on Canada-USA rivalry ahead of 4 Nations clash

Trending topics:
With less than a day to go before Canada and the USA clash, one veteran player has made it clear what to expect. Drew Doughty’s words could be taken as a warning to Team USA, setting the stage for an even fiercer battle.

By Richard Tovar

Drew Doughty #89 of Team Canada skates during the first period against Team Sweden in the 2025 NHL 4 Nations Face-Off at the Bell Centre on February 12, 2025 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. Team Canada defeated Team Sweden 4-3 in overtime.
With 17 years of NHL experience, Drew Doughty knows all about intense rivalries. As Canada and the USA prepare to face off in the 4 Nations Face-Off, anticipation is building, and the Kings defenseman’s words might add even more fuel to the fire.

According to Doughty, the long wait leading up to the 4 Nations tournament has only intensified Canada‘s hunger for the matchup. “The wait has just amplified it, made you more hungry.” However, he acknowledges that the Americans feel the same way: “And I know that the Americans are feeling the same way about playing us.”

Doughty expects a hard-fought battle, saying, “It’s going to be a hard-fought game.” The last time these two rivals met, Canada edged out the USA 4-3 in a shootout, with the Americans missing four attempts.

Looking at recent results, Canada won their first 4 Nations game 4-3 in overtime against Sweden, while Team USA dominated Finland 6-1, giving them three points and the top spot in the group standings heading into this game.

Head-to-Head: Canada Holds the Edge

The United States’ last victory over Canada came in the 2022 Olympic Games. Since then, Canada has won three of their last five meetings, including two victories in the World Championship.

What’s Next?

This game could be decisive in determining a spot in the final, but both teams have one more matchup afterward. The USA will face Sweden on February 17, while Canada takes on Finland on February 15.

