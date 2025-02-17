The Kansas City Chiefs may face significant changes for the 2025 NFL season. Travis Kelce is flirting with retirement, a decision that Andy Reid reportedly wants the tight end to postpone on one condition. But apart from the pass catcher, Patrick Mahomes could lose his backup quarterback as Carson Wentz becomes a free agent in March.

The Chiefs have already signed Mahomes’ potential backup in 2025 by tying Chris Oladokun down to a reserve/future deal, in a move that provides necessary depth at the QB room regardless of what happens with Wentz.

The veteran quarterback’s future in Kansas City remains uncertain, as the 32-year-old will have the opportunity to test the open market this offseason. Wentz didn’t post any farewell message yet, but he did raise speculation with his latest post on social media.

“Year 9 in the books. Grateful for another incredible year playing the game I love. Can’t wait to see what God has in store for year 10!,” wrote Wentz in an Instagram post where he shared various photos of the 2024 NFL season with the Chiefs.

Patrick Mahomes #15 and Carson Wentz #11 of the Kansas City Chiefs look on during a practice ahead of Super Bowl LIX at Tulane University’s Yulman Stadium on February 07, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Wentz doesn’t know what the future holds for him, but he’s expected to explore his options for next season. At this stage of his career, perhaps he wants to see if there’s a chance to be a starting quarterback elsewhere before it’s too late.

Wentz dedicates special post to Mahomes, Kelce

Wentz had already taken to Instagram to share a message of gratitude for the last year with the Chiefs. Shortly after the Super Bowl LIX to his former team, the Philadelphia Eagles, the North Dakota State product made a post where he appeared to be particularly grateful for the experience of having Mahomes and Kelce as teammates.

“Got to work with some of the best in the world this year and grateful for the opportunity to be a part of greatness day in and day out,” Wentz wrote in a post where he shared two pictures with Mahomes and one with Kelce. “Came up short at the end but the memories and relationships can never be taken for granted!.”

Reid knows Wentz might leave Chiefs for another team in 2025

Wentz only got to make one start with Kansas City, which came in the 2024 NFL regular season finale against the Denver Broncos as Reid decided to rest Mahomes, Kelce, and most of the starters. The Chiefs didn’t have much to play for with the AFC’s No. 1 seed already under their belt, and were handed a 38-0 loss. Wentz still delivered an interception-free performance, completing 10 of 17 passes for 98 yards with no touchdowns.

In the week leading to the game, Reid continuously heaped praise on Wentz. In fact, the Chiefs coach claimed that he had everything to be a starting quarterback in the NFL, which is why he wouldn’t be surprised if other teams show interest in him when free agency begins.

“I love the way he (Carson Wentz) goes about his business. When you listen to Pat (Patrick Mahomes) and you go, ‘Why isn’t this guy starting somewhere?’ That’s the conversations you hear with guys that are in that room and coaches and players. So, I’m hoping that – yeah, he gets to keep going – selfishly, I’d like to keep him here in his position but I kind of know what’s going on out there with quarterbacks and this guy is, I think, really good,” Reid said.

“I mean, he’s started in the league and been successful. He’s got a great feel for this offense, (he’s) very smart, (has a) big arm. I mean, I like the way he carries himself – I like everything about him. He should be starting in this league somewhere. He’s a heck of a player.”