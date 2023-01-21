Now with the Atlanta Hawks, Dejounte Murray looked back at his early days with the San Antonio Spurs, and it seems like he was far from satisfied in Texas.

The Atlanta Hawks traded for Dejounte Murray because he slowly turned into one of the league's most promising two-way players. It took him a while, but he eventually broke out with the new-era San Antonio Spurs.

Murray had shown glimpses of outstanding defense, but his offense was still far behind schedule, especially his shooting. Also, he suffered a season-ending knee injury that kept him on the shelf for quite a long time.

So, now that he's no longer under Gregg Popovich's tutelage, Murray looked back on his days with the Spurs. Notably, he acknowledged that he was far from satisfied,and even claimed the team played 'mind games' with him.

NBA News: Dejounte Murray Says The Spurs Played Mind Games With Him

"It was a roller coaster; I used to go home mad," Murray told Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson on 'All The Smoke.' "I had my uncle living with me, and I used to go home mad. Just from not understanding like where we come from, you won't understand what they're putting you through. I'd come to the arena, and they're like, 'you're not dressing up today.' I don't even got a sports jacket."

"They try to give me a big *ss sports jacket. Like, 'Nah you can wear Pau Gasol's sports jacket.' So for me, I'm like, there's a lot being thrown at me, and I am like 'I don't like this bro. Then I am going home, and I am telling unc, I'm busting Tony's '[Parker] ass in practice, Patty Mills, I'm locking him up. Just give me five minutes, seven minutes,'" Murray added.

Murray sure isn't the first player that has come out to speak against Gregg Popovich's way, but most young players need to take some time to adjust and learn the ropes of the league before getting consistent minutes. That's just the way it is.