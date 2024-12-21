Boston Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla's 'Merry Christmas' message to referees comes at a steep price

Last Thursday, the Boston Celtics suffered their toughest loss of the season, falling 117-108 to the Chicago Bulls at TD Garden. The game was marred by controversial officiating that left Boston frustrated. Joe Mazzulla, visibly upset, argued with officials late in the game and later joked that his remarks were nothing more than holiday greetings. However, the NBA took a harsher view of his behavior.

“Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla has been fined $35,000 for aggressively pursuing and directing inappropriate language toward a game official,” the league said in a statement released Saturday via X (formerly Twitter). ”It was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President and head of Basketball Operations. The incident occurred after the Celtics’ 117-108 loss to the Chicago Bulls on Dec. 19 at TD Garden.”

The heated exchange took place during the final quarter of the game. The Celtics had closed the gap to within one possession with over seven minutes remaining when Mazzulla got into an argument with official Justin Van Duyne, resulting in a technical foul. Moments later, Jaylen Brown’s protest earned him another technical foul, allowing the Bulls to extend their lead and secure the victory.

After the game, a visibly angry Mazzulla had to be escorted off the court by his assistants. However, during the post-game press conference, when asked about his exchange with the officials, he offered an unexpected response. “I wasn’t sure I was going to see them before the holiday,” he joked. “So just a Merry Christmas, a happy holiday.”

While the remark may have been an attempt to defuse tension, the NBA was not amused. The $35,000 fine serves as a reminder of the league’s strict stance on professionalism toward officials.

Jaylen Brown #7 of the Boston Celtics is greeted by head coach Joe Mazzulla as he heads to the bench at Madison Square Garden on October 25, 2023 in New York City.

Jaylen Brown defends Mazzulla

Jaylen Brown came to Mazzulla’s defense in a recent press conference, criticizing the officiating during the game. “Joe didn’t say anything to deserve a tech,” Brown stated, suggesting that the technical fouls were unwarranted.

Brown also recounted his own exchange with the officials, accusing them of overreacting. “I come and shake all the refs’ hands because I speak for my team. I’m allowed to talk. So when I tell (the referee) ‘You called a tech for no reason,’ and you say, ‘If you say it again, I’m calling another tech,’ then I say it again, and you call a tech, you just threatened your whistle as a threat. That’s not a part of the game either, and it’s (expletive).”

Celtics look for redemption

The Celtics won’t have to wait long for a rematch. Just 48 hours after the controversial loss, they’ll face the Bulls again on Saturday night, this time at the United Center in Chicago. Boston will look to bounce back from Thursday’s frustrating defeat and continue their strong start to the season.

