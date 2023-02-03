Once again, Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green showed his admiration for LeBron James, and explained why he's the GOAT over Michael Jordan.

We can all agree that Skip Bayless is the greatest LeBron James hater of all time, so we cannot take him seriously when he takes a shot at him. Well, Draymond Green has drastically become the exact opposite of that.

Green continues to tip his hat off to James even when he's not the subject of discussion. He even claimed that he'd rather skip a Warriors game to fly and watch LeBron break Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's scoring record. That's something to say about a rival.

Now, the four-time NBA champion went as far as to say that LeBron — not Stephen Curry, who helped him become generationally wealthy and potentially a Hall of Famer — is 'the greatest face in NBA history.'

Draymond Green Says LeBron James Is The Greatest Face In NBA History

“I take my hat off to LeBron for what he’s done and for what he’s doing on and off the court. There’s never been a better face in the NBA, and I’m not sure there ever will be a better face in the NBA," Green once said in his podcast.

Now, the Klutch Sports — LeBron's agency — client doubled down on his take by praising James for always staying locked in and focused in the game, lauding him for never being arrested:

“When you look at those three things, it’s a testament to how he lives his life,” Green told USA TODAY Sports. “I recently said he’s the greatest face the NBA has ever had. Think about the day and age we live in – cameras, social media – he’s never had a scandal. Never been arrested. Never photo’d drunk. Those things go hand in hand with durability, longevity, consistency.”

Of all the arguments you could make for James being the GOAT — which is dozens —stating that he's never been arrested is kind of weird and bizarre. I mean, isn't that what's supposed to happen? Are we congratulating guys for not going to jail now?

Yes, there's no denying that James has built a rock-solid case to be considered the greatest player of all time and one of the greatest role models in the sports industry with all he's done off the court. That's just a fact.

But then again, it's just like we already stated. Green has lost all sense of objectivity when it comes to LeBron, just like Skip Bayless. So, so much for that 'new media' he raves about in his podcast. He's just like them.