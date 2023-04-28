For years, there's been a running story about Jimmy Butler beating the Minnesota Timberwolves starters with third-stringers. He became a bit of an NBA legend ever since that day.

Butler is one of the most competitive guys in the league, and he was trying to get a new contract. He didn't exactly get along with one of his co-stars, so he wanted to make a statement.

That was when he was still a rising star and long before he led the Miami Heat to the NBA Finals. Of course, most people didn't even know the actual details or whether that legendary performance in practice actually happened or not... Until now.

Jeff Teagues Details What Happened In That Legendary Jimmy Butler Practice

So, in a recent appearance at the Club 520 Podcast, former NBA guard Jeff Teague finally revealed how things went down that day. Also, he confirmed the rumors of Butler's feud with Karl-Anthony Towns:

"So we were at practice one day. Jimmy ain't come to no workouts. Workouts start in September; we don't see Jimmy. Nobody's talking to Jimmy. We ain't seen, Jimmy. Jimmy's my guy; that's my dog," Teague stars.

"We all think Jimmy about to practice," continues Teague. "Jimmy ain't practicing. Jimmy laying over there getting stretched out, getting massaged while we running laps, diving for loose balls. Thibs says we're going to scrimmage. Jimmy hops up. 'I'm playing. [Thibs] like, starters: Jeff, Jimmy, Wig, Taj, KAT. Jimmy said, 'I ain't playing with them.'"

"Jimmy said, 'I'm playing with them.' He picked the Bad News Bears. No offense, but everybody in there, they weren't going to make the team," the point guard added.

"Jump the ball. He's like, 'I got KAT.' I was like, ooh s***. Jimmy and KAT ain't like each other," Teague revealed. "That's another part of the story I'll get to one day. They ain't like each other. That gets really funny when they don't like each other. So they jump the ball. We throw it to KAT's first play. Jimmy steals it. They go down and score. Like, 'Come on, KAT, post his little ass up, man! He can't guard you.'"

"Jimmy's like, 'F*** outta here! He's trash!' Steal the ball again. They go down and score. Jimmy started talking to the GM and everybody in the gym. 'Y'all better motherf****** pay me! I'm like that!'" Teague continued.

"He's like, 'I just beat them with the G-Leaguers. This is your starters?!' So now I'm laughing, I'm still crying and laughing. But I'm like, he talking about me. I'm one of the starters; I'm like hold up. I'm mad now," Teague concluded.

That's Jimmy 'G' Buckets 101 right there. He'll talk a lot of trash, but you better believe he'll back it up. However, it was clear from that point on that he wasn't going to be a part of that team for much longer.