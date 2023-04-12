Giannis Antetokounmpo is now an NBA champion and NBA Finals MVP, but none of that would've happened if he had retired when he first wanted.

It's crazy to think that Giannis Antetokounmpo is already a Hall of Famer. He hasn't turned 30, yet he's already a multi-time MVP, Defensive Player of the Year, Most Improved Player, NBA Champion, and Finals MVP.

But Giannis has also been a down-to-earth kind of guy. He's humble and hasn't forgotten where he came from, which is why he's one of the most likable and relatable superstars in the game nowadays.

Notably, though, the Milwaukee Bucks legend could've gone down in history a whole lot differently than this. Apparently, he was pretty close to retiring in 2020, just before he won his first ring.

Giannis Antetokounmpo Almost Retires In 2020

"If something doesn’t make me happy, I don’t do it," Giannis told Lori Nickel of the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel. "I don't want to do it. I’m just going to stay home, stay with my kids, stay with my family and try to be happy. I don’t care."

"And this was right when I signed the largest contract in NBA history," Giannis continued. "In 2020, I was ready to walk away from the game. I had that conversation – yes – with the front office."

"And, you know, very normally, everybody is looking at me like I was crazy. ‘You just signed the largest contract in NBA history and you want to walk away from the game and all that money…?’ "Mannnnn, you can take that money and shove it into your..." added Giannis.

“I kept talking with this (counselor). He helped me a lot – not just being a better basketball player, being able to deal with it; but being a better partner, better father, better brother, better son. Better person," the Greek Freak added. "Being not locked into myself, being able to give people what I feel. Because at one point, I was trying to get away from everybody. And that’s not me; I’m very social. I like to interact with other people.”

It's nice to see more players opening up about their mental health issues and how they've dealt with them. And props to Giannis for not walking away from the game and eventually becoming the future legend he is nowadays.