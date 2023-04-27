Even though they failed to get past the first round of the playoffs, Giannis Antetokounmpo doesn't see the Milwaukee Bucks' season as a failure.

The Milwaukee Bucks had one of the all-time greatest choke jobs in the history of the NBA. The Miami Heat rallied past them late in the game to knock them out of playoff contention in just five games.

The Bucks didn't have Giannis Antetokounmpo for the whole series, but they were still up double digits against the Heat twice. They allowed them to come back both times, with Jimmy Butler in superstar mode.

The Bucks had the best record in the NBA, an MVP candidate, and a frontrunner for DPOY. None of that was enough to get past the Heat. However, Giannis still doesn't see this season as a failure.

Giannis Antetokounmpo Claims The Bucks Season Wasn't A Failure

"Oh, my God. You asked me the same question last year, Eric," Giannis replied to a media member. "Do you get a promotion every year on your job? No, right? So every year when you work, it's a failure? No. Every year you work towards a goal, which is to get a promotion and take care of your family; it's not a failure; there are steps to success."

"Michael Jordan played 15 years and won six championships. The other nine years were a failure?" Giannis asked. "That's what you're telling me? Exactly, so why ask me that question? It's the wrong question. There's no failure in sports. There are good days and bad days; some days you're able to be successful, and some days you're not. Some days, it's your turn; some days it's not your turn. That's what sports is about; you don't always win."

"This year, somebody else is going to win, simple as that," the Greek Freak continued. "50 years from 1971 to 2021 when we didn't win a championship, it was 50 years of failure? No, it was not. It was steps to it. We were able to win one. Hopefully, we can win another one. I am sorry, I didn't mean to get personal."

Well, Giannis is the kind of guy who always wants to look at the glass as half-full. But regardless of the analogies and motivational quotes, this was a disaster and a massive failure for the Bucks; there's simply no way around it.