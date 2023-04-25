Snyder is a familiar old wolf in the NBA, he is not one of the most famous head coaches but he knows how to take an NBA team far in the season. Check here his full profile.

The Hawks had to go through a head coach change in 2023, in a single year they had two new head coaches, one of those was Quin Snyder.

Before Snyder took his new job another head coach led the Hawks for a short time, Joe Puntry head coached for only two official games before Snyder arrived.

Between 2021 and 2023 the Atlanta Hawks have had three head coaches, Nate McMillion was head coach from 2021 to 2023.

Who is Quin Snyder's wife?

He has been married to Amy Snyder since 2010, she is a member of PEER International and she got her PhD from the University of Texas.

How old is Snyder?

Quin Snyder was born on October 30, 1966, he is 56 years old. He was born on Mercer Island in the state of Washington.

Who is the family of Quin Snyder?

His father was Gary Snyder, he died in 2019 at the age of 80, Gary was a sports legend on Mercer Island. Quin Snyder has five children, Owen Snyder, Anika Snyder, Wyatt Snyder, Madeleine Snyder, Tristan Snyder.

What is the Quin Snyder salary as a head coach?

According to sources and Chams Charania, the new Hawks head coach, Quin Snyder is still close to signing a contract with the franchise that would earn him a salary close to $8 million a year.