Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks are looking for another NBA championship, but an injury might derail their hopes in the 2023 playoffs.

The Milwaukee Bucks had the best record in the NBA (58-24) and are the favorites to win their second championship in the last three years. The core group of that run led by head coach Mike Budenholzer remains intact with Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton, Jrue Holliday and Brook Lopez.

Furthermore, the Bucks became stronger adding key pieces such as Jae Crowder who had been sensational with the Phoenix Suns. Though the Eastern Conference has many contenders such as the Boston Celtics or the Philadelphia 76ers, the truth is Milwaukee are the clear front-runner.

However, during Game 1 in the first round of the NBA playoffs against the Miami Heat, Giannis Antetokounmpo suffered a severe back injury which left him out of that matchup. Read here to find out if he's ready for Game 2.

Will Giannis Antetokounmpo play tonight against the Heat?

After his lower back contusion in Game 1 against the Miami Heat, Giannis Antetokounmpo has been upgraded to questionable for Game 2 in the 1:30 PM (ET) inury report provided by the Milwaukee Bucks.

Following the Bucks' shootaround prior to Game 2, the star remained listed as doubtful. However, the upgrade came just an hour later. Now, according to many reports, Giannis Antetokounmpo will be a game-time decision and could have a chance to play against the Miami Heat.

Though they're the favorites to win the NBA championship, the Bucks lost Game 1 without Antetokounmpo (130-117). Another loss could be devastating as the next two games will be played at Miami.