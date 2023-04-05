Isiah Thomas' beef with Michael Jordan goes on. Now, the Detroit Pistons legend tells a story about how MJ reached out to him ahead of The Last Dance.

Michael Jordan and Isiah Thomas don't get along. They've always hated each other's guts, and their beef might as well be one of the reasons why Zeke isn't mentioned often when talking about the greatest players in NBA history.

Needless to say, that's not fair to Thomas, one of the greatest two-way guards this game has ever seen and a relentless winner who dominated the league for years. However, his petty attitude and constant need for validation have driven some fans away.

But Thomas insists that he's not the bad guy in this story. In his recent appearance in Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson's All The Smoke, he once again claimed to be mistreated by Michael Jordan.

Isiah Thomas Claims Michael Jordan Asked Him To Be On The Last Dance

"When you see that meme, you see me dressed in a three-piece suit," Thomas started. "There's another thing I gotta say about Mike. His producer and Mike, they called me, 'We need you in a video, can't tell my story without you; you're so important'. Now I am thinking we are all cool. I dressed up, I'm sitting in a three-piece suit, I brought my partner with me, he was in the interview."

"We actually did it at NBA TV," Thomas continues. "Sat there for two hours, and said a lot of good stuff. Last Dance comes out and, that's it? I am dressed to the nines, I didn't come here in a sweatsuit today, I am giving you respect. I will show up the right way because I got respect for you. I showed up the right way for that dude and I showed up and did the interview. And that's what you do to me? I like the meme, I'm not gonna front on that, at least I was dressed nice."

Thomas wasn't actually portrayed as a bad guy in the documentary; he's just Jordan's nemesis. But hey, it doesn't seem like he's ever going to let go of these grudges, it doesn't matter how much time goes by.