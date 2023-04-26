The Denver Nuggets have advanced to the Western Conference semifinals, but Nikola Jokic believes another team is the favorite to win the NBA championship this year.

The NBA playoffs are starting to get into its crucial stages. Even though some series are still wide open, the Denver Nuggets became one of the first teams to book a ticket to the following round.

Unsurprisingly, the #1 seed in the Western Conference took care of business against the Minnesota Timberwolves, who made the playoffs after clinching the #8 seed in the Play-In Tournament.

It was a comfortable 4-1 victory in the series for Nikola Jokic and company. Now, they’ll take on the mighty Phoenix Suns, whom the Serbian star sees as the strongest candidates to win the ring.

Nikola Jokic puts all the pressure on the Phoenix Suns

“Probably, they are the favorites to win the championship,” Jokic said, via Eurohoops. Of course, this could be just a way to take some pressure off the Nuggets’ shoulders, but Phoenix certainly has a star-studded team.

“They have an amazing group of guys,” he added. “Well-coached. There is Chris Paul who is probably the best floor general in the game. Booker and KD are superstars, arguably the best players in the NBA right now. It’s a very big challenge for us.”

The series between the Nuggets and Suns will start on Saturday, when Denver welcomes Kevin Durant and company to Pepsi Center. Needless to say, all eyes will be on this series between two heavyweights in the West.