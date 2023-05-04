The Memphis Grizzlies won't bring Dillon Brooks back, which isn't much of a surprise at this point. He failed to live up to that villain distinction, and he missed some key defensive assignments during that series vs. the Los Angeles Lakers.

Brooks became the laughing stock around the league for his comments on LeBron James and then failing to even talk to the media after losses. Also, he had turned down a contract extension earlier in the season.

However, as much sense as it meant for both parties to move on, former NBA player JJ Redick feels like he's being their scapegoat. That's why he called out Shams Charania for reporting that the Grizzlies wouldn't keep him 'under any circumstances.'

JJ Redick Puts Shams Charania On Blast Over Report On Dillon Brooks

"I’d be willing to bet that that language didn’t come from the Grizzlies," Redick said on ESPN's First Take. "This is the problem, all right? It’s an agenda-driven media. I have a problem with it."

"The reality is that Dillon Brooks hurts them offensively," Redick continued. "If you want to go in a different direction, that’s fine! That is fine. Do the antics; did that hurt them? I don’t know. I don’t know if that hurt them. There are other problems in roster construction, guys being out; there are other issues besides Dillon Brooks and him poking a bear. (...) It's ok to go in a different direction; I don't understand why you have to kick a guy when he's down. For engagement, really?"

Brooks' Agent Says Charania Spreads False News

Brooks' agent, Mike George, also had plenty to say about this report. He took to Twitter to reac to Redick's video, adding that Charania actually reported false news, as the Grizzlies never used those words:

"The leader of spreading false news and attacking players. Why any player in the league talks to this guy blows my mind. #weirdo," George tweeted.

Charania has earned a fine reputation as one of the most connected and accurate insiders around the league. Then again, there was no need to add to the report, and it feels like Brooks is just the fall guy for a team that talked a lot and couldn't back it up.